eQ Oyj : Publication of eQ Plc's Q3 2018 Interim Report and invitation to result presentation

eQ Plc will publish its Q3 2018 interim report on Friday 26 October 2018 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on Monday 29 October 2018 at 11:00 a.m at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki.



The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the conference, please register with anniina.kouki(at)eq.fi.



eQ Plc



Janne Larma, CEO



Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920