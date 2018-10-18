Log in
EQ OYJ (EQV1V)
eQ Oyj : Publication of eQ Plc's Q3 2018 Interim Report and invitation to result presentation

10/18/2018 | 11:18am CEST
eQ Plc will publish its Q3 2018 interim report on Friday 26 October 2018 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on Monday 29 October 2018 at 11:00 a.m at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki.

The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the conference, please register with anniina.kouki(at)eq.fi.

eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:17:00 UTC
