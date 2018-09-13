Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  EQ Oyj    EQV1V   FI0009009617

EQ OYJ (EQV1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

eQ Oyj : raised 301 million euros for two Private uity funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:38am CEST
13.09.2018
PRESS RELEASE

eQ Asset Management raised a record 175 million euros for its latest Northern European private equity fund eQ PE X North at final closing on 6 September 2018. A final closing was also held on the same date for eQ's second secondary fund eQ PE SF II with 135 million euros of committed capital. Both funds first closings were held in January 2018.

eQ PE X North is a fund of funds investing in private equity funds targeting Northern European small and mid-sized unlisted companies. The fund will consist of approximately ten underlying funds through which investments will be widely diversified in different sectors, geographies and stages of development. The underlying investee companies are all profitable, operationally stable businesses with positive cash flows. The fund will invest both in primary and secondary funds.

eQ PE SF II is eQ's second secondary fund which has the same focus as eQ PE X North, but investing only in funds available in secondary markets.

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity at eQ comments:
"Demand for our European fund has been strong. Investors in Finland, and globally, are increasing their allocation weights in alternatives. A significant share of our investors are so called program investors for whom eQ is building their private equity portfolios systematically. The majority of our investors are Finnish institutions and family offices. In addition to that, over 10% of commitments in eQ PE X North were raised from international clients.

The private equity team of eQ is one of the most experienced in the Nordics with a direct access to also funds raising commitments fast to full capacity. eQ PE X North has already made a commitment to one new fund and through eQ PE SF II it has exposure to 47 investee companies.

We continue our new product launches: eQ Private Credit II will hold its first closing in October 2018 and our next private equity fund investing in North America will open for first closing in January 2019"

Helsinki 13 September 2018

eQ Asset Management Ltd

For additional information:

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, eQ Asset Management Ltd
+358 (9) 6817 8736, staffan.jafs(at)eQ.fi

Disclaimer

eQ Oyj published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:37:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQ OYJ
09:38aEQ OYJ : raised 301 million euros for two Private uity funds
PU
08/14EQ OYJ : Plc's Half Year Financial Report 2018 - group's profit grew by 10%
PU
08/06EQ OYJ : Publication of eQ Plc's 2018 half year financial report and invitation ..
PU
06/29EQ OYJ : NUMBER OF SHARES IN eQ PLC HAS INCREASED THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION WITH STOC..
AQ
06/19EQ OYJ : Three large foundations continue Private Equity cooperation with eQ Ass..
PU
06/06EQ PLC : MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
AQ
06/04EQ OYJ : Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the finnish securiti..
AQ
05/07EQ OYJ : Which eQ fund to choose right now?
PU
04/30EQ PLC : MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
AQ
04/18EQ OYJ : Advium advisor to Alandia
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 45,0 M
EBIT 2018 22,5 M
Net income 2018 17,5 M
Finance 2018 20,0 M
Yield 2018 5,71%
P/E ratio 2018 19,16
P/E ratio 2019 16,40
EV / Sales 2018 7,18x
EV / Sales 2019 6,19x
Capitalization 343 M
Chart EQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
eQ Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,25 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Janne Olavi Larma Chief Executive Officer
Georg Johan Casimir Ehrnrooth Chairman
Antti Lyytikäinen Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Rolf Berner Independent Director
Liisa Annika Poutiainen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQ OYJ9.64%399
BLACKROCK-8.29%75 185
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.43%52 237
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.33%32 956
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.46%24 304
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.56%20 248
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.