Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EQM Midstream Partners, LP    EQM

EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(EQM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQM MIDSTREAM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of EQM Midstream Partners, LP - EQM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) to Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of EQM will receive only 2.44 shares of ETRN for each share of EQM that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eqm/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
03/16EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : 2019 K-1 Tax Package Availability
BU
03/13EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/06EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
03/03EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/28EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termina..
AQ
02/28EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM : ETRN and EQM Announce Year-end and Fourth Quarter 2019 Res..
AQ
02/27Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of EQM Midstream Partne..
PR
02/27EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termina..
AQ
02/27EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
02/27EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Equitrans Midstream Announces Transformative Actions
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 704 M
EBIT 2020 1 080 M
Net income 2020 895 M
Debt 2020 6 434 M
Yield 2020 12,4%
P/E ratio 2020 2,90x
P/E ratio 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
EV / Sales2021 5,71x
Capitalization 2 476 M
Chart EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
EQM Midstream Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,64  $
Last Close Price 12,35  $
Spread / Highest target 240%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Karam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Diana M. Charletta Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kirk R. Oliver Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senor VP
Michael A. Bryson Independent Director
Lara E. Washington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP-65.40%2 075
ENBRIDGE INC.-30.23%50 352
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-22.19%34 913
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-48.44%31 788
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-47.09%25 369
SNAM SPA-12.51%14 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group