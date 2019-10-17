Log in
EQM Midstream Partners LP : ETRN and EQM Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call

0
10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) and EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) will release their third quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN and EQM security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

Call Access: An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of the call, at: ETRN/EQM Q3 2019 Audio Live Stream. A link to the audio live stream will be available on the Investors page of both the Equitrans Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners, LP websites the day of the call. In addition, security analysts may access the call: U.S. tollfree at (866) 393-4306; and internationally at (734) 385-2616. The ETRN/EQM joint conference ID is 1924428.

Replay: For 14 days following the call, an audio replay will be available at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The ETRN/EQM conference ID: 1924428.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 and, through its subsidiaries, has an operational focus on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work. ETRN owns the non-economic general partner interest and a majority ownership of the limited partner interest in EQM.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. As one of the largest gatherers of natural gas in the United States, EQM provides midstream services to producers, utilities, and other customers through its strategically located natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering systems, and water services to support energy development and production in the Marcellus and Utica regions. EQM owns approximately 950 miles of FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and also owns and/or operates approximately 1,900 miles of high- and low-pressure gathering lines.

For more information on EQM Midstream Partners, LP, visit www.eqm-midstreampartners.com

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 628 M
EBIT 2019 1 056 M
Net income 2019 857 M
Debt 2019 6 348 M
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 7,51x
P/E ratio 2020 7,22x
EV / Sales2019 7,96x
EV / Sales2020 7,87x
Capitalization 6 605 M
Chart EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
EQM Midstream Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 46,14  $
Last Close Price 32,95  $
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Karam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Diana M. Charletta Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kirk R. Oliver Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senor VP
Michael A. Bryson Independent Director
Lara E. Washington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQM MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP-23.82%6 605
ENBRIDGE INC.11.18%72 348
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.83%60 198
TC ENERGY CORPORATION38.69%47 814
KINDER MORGAN, INC.30.17%45 321
MPLX LP-9.87%29 307
