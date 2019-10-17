EQM Midstream Partners LP : ETRN and EQM Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) and EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) will release their third quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN and EQM security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

Call Access: An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of the call, at: ETRN/EQM Q3 2019 Audio Live Stream. A link to the audio live stream will be available on the Investors page of both the Equitrans Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners, LP websites the day of the call. In addition, security analysts may access the call: U.S. tollfree at (866) 393-4306; and internationally at (734) 385-2616. The ETRN/EQM joint conference ID is 1924428.

Replay: For 14 days following the call, an audio replay will be available at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The ETRN/EQM conference ID: 1924428.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 and, through its subsidiaries, has an operational focus on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work. ETRN owns the non-economic general partner interest and a majority ownership of the limited partner interest in EQM.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. As one of the largest gatherers of natural gas in the United States, EQM provides midstream services to producers, utilities, and other customers through its strategically located natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering systems, and water services to support energy development and production in the Marcellus and Utica regions. EQM owns approximately 950 miles of FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and also owns and/or operates approximately 1,900 miles of high- and low-pressure gathering lines.

