Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EQS Group AG    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EQS : European Parliament Adopts European Whistleblower Protections - EQS Group Offers Europe-Wide Solution with 'EQS Integrity Line'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 10:25am EDT

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
European Parliament Adopts European Whistleblower Protections - EQS Group Offers Europe-Wide Solution with 'EQS Integrity Line'

16.04.2019 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The European Parliament passed new rules this Tuesday in Brussels aimed at strengthening legal protections for whistleblowers throughout the EU. The legal directive requires companies with over 50 employees throughout the EU to provide internal reporting channels for employees providing confidential evidence of legal violations such as tax fraud, money laundering, or data breaches. More than 250,000 companies will be affected by this mandate in the future.

As a provider of digital whistleblowing systems, EQS Group benefits from the Brussels decision. EQS Group began expanding its Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) business in Fall 2017, subsequently acquiring the Swiss company Integrity Line. Integrity Line is a leading digital whistleblower system used worldwide by over 150 companies who employ between 50 to 200,000 people. Small companies pay EUR 2,000 a year for the secure whistleblower channel while larger corporations with individual requirements pay tens of thousands of Euros. EQS Integrity Line already meets every requirement of the new EU directive.

Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group, welcomes today's decision: "The new EU directive confirms our assessment that the need for secure whistleblower systems and other digital compliance solutions will continue to increase. They are indispensable walls of defense for companies to efficiently minimize risks and avoid costly damage to reputation."

Although EU member states have yet to convert the new whistleblower protections into national law, Weick has a clear recommendation: "Companies should prepare early in order to protect themselves, as was not the case with GDPR."

At https://go.eqs.com/eu-law, EQS Group provides information on the new regulations, offering companies a self-test and recommended actions.


About EQS Group:

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Corporate Compliance and Investor Relations. Several thousand companies worldwide use EQS Group's offerings to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations, to minimize risk, and to reach stakeholders.

EQS Group is a digital single-source provider for global teams. EQS Group's products and services include a global newswire, regulatory news distribution, investor targeting and contact management, and insider list management. These are integrated within a cloud-based platform, the EQS COCKPIT, to streamline the workflows of Investor Relations, Communications, and Compliance professionals. The Group also offers an innovative whistleblowing and case management software, website services, digital reports, and webcasting solutions.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today, the group employs over 450 professionals around the globe and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

Contact:

André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-21029833
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com


16.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0
Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 800821

 
End of News DGAP News Service

800821  16.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=800821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQS GROUP AG
10:25aEQS : European Parliament Adopts European Whistleblower Protections - EQS Group ..
EQ
04/09EQS : with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
PU
04/09EQS : with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
EQ
04/04EQS GROUP AG : annual earnings release
03/20EQS : and KPMG Law work together on whistleblower systems
EQ
03/15EQS : publishes preliminary figures for 2018
PU
03/15EQS : publishes preliminary figures for 2018
EQ
03/12EU ENHANCES WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION : remarks and recommended actions for compa..
EQ
03/07EQS GROUP AG : Repurchase of own shares completed
EQ
02/26EQS GROUP AG : Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 3..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 42,6 M
EBIT 2019 -0,59 M
Net income 2019 -0,85 M
Debt 2019 5,12 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 74,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 103 M
Chart EQS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EQS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Achim Weick Chief Executive Officer
Rony Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Pfleger Chief Operating Officer
André Marques Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wirth Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQS GROUP AG2.14%116
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.59%128 052
ACCENTURE27.15%120 216
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.63%114 111
VMWARE, INC.40.12%78 862
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.55%71 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About