EQS Group AG    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG (EQS)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

EQS Group AG: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

02/07/2019 | 05:30am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

07-Feb-2019 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

Munich - 7 February 2019

The Executive Board of EQS Group AG resolved today to acquire up to 3,000 of its own shares in order to implement the employee participation program "MyEQS Shareplan".

The share repurchase will comply with the rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) Sentence 1 No. 2 German Stock Corporation Act.

The share repurchase will be executed over the stock exchange by an independent acting bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the repurchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within a time period still to be determined.

With regard to the purchase price, the bank is instructed to comply with the safe harbor rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

EQS Group AG will report on the progress of the share repurchase on the Company's website (www.eqs.com) in the Investor Relations section.

Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

07-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0
Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

773589  07-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36,1 M
EBIT 2018 -1,67 M
Net income 2018 -1,86 M
Debt 2018 3,71 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capitalization 99,0 M
Chart EQS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EQS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,7 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Achim Weick Chief Executive Officer
Rony Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Pfleger Chief Operating Officer
André Marques Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wirth Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQS GROUP AG-1.43%113
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.93%123 887
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.60%108 973
ACCENTURE11.45%100 181
VMWARE, INC.14.50%64 361
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING11.00%63 402
