EQS Group AG: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

07-Feb-2019 / 11:26 CET/CEST

EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

Munich - 7 February 2019

The Executive Board of EQS Group AG resolved today to acquire up to 3,000 of its own shares in order to implement the employee participation program "MyEQS Shareplan".

The share repurchase will comply with the rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) Sentence 1 No. 2 German Stock Corporation Act.

The share repurchase will be executed over the stock exchange by an independent acting bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the repurchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within a time period still to be determined.

With regard to the purchase price, the bank is instructed to comply with the safe harbor rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

EQS Group AG will report on the progress of the share repurchase on the Company's website (www.eqs.com) in the Investor Relations section.

Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com