EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
EQS Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.12.2019 / 14:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Laurenz Malte
Last name(s): Nienaber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.50 EUR 1150.00 EUR
57.50 EUR 1150.00 EUR
57.50 EUR 8625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.5000 EUR 10925.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55457  05.12.2019 


© EQS 2019
