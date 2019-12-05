EQS Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
12/05/2019 | 08:40am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.12.2019 / 14:36
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Laurenz Malte
Last name(s):
Nienaber
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
EQS Group AG
b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0005494165
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
57.50 EUR
1150.00 EUR
57.50 EUR
1150.00 EUR
57.50 EUR
8625.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
57.5000 EUR
10925.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-04; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
