EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
EQS Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/16/2020 | 05:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.04.2020 / 11:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sanja
Last name(s): Skoko

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Conzatti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.0 EUR 37500.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
75.0 EUR 37500.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59147  16.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
