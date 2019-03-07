Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EQS Group AG    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:05am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

07.03.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Munich - 7 March 2019

In the period February 28, 2019 to March 4, 2019 (inclusive) a total of 2,115 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on 26 February 2019.

The share repurchase is completed.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from February 28, 2019 to March 4, 2019, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
28.02.2019 701 71.00 49,771.00
01.03.2019 1,201 71.50 85,871.50
04.03.2019 213 71.50 15,229.50
       
       
       
Total 2,115 71.33 150,872.00
 

Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com


07.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0
Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784959  07.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQS GROUP AG
04:05aEQS GROUP AG : Repurchase of own shares completed
EQ
02/26EQS GROUP AG : Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 3..
EQ
02/07EQS GROUP AG : EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for em..
EQ
01/07EQS GROUP : Konstantin Tiemann New Managing Director of Corporate Compliance
EQ
2018EQS : Newswire Debuts News Distributor for Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies
EQ
2018EQS : sells investment in Issuer Direct
PU
2018EQS : sells investment in Issuer Direct
EQ
2018EQS GROUP : Successful start for new EQS COCKPIT
PU
2018EQS GROUP : Successful start for new EQS COCKPIT
EQ
2018EQS : gains momentum in Q3
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36,1 M
EBIT 2018 -1,84 M
Net income 2018 -2,22 M
Debt 2018 3,71 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 103 M
Chart EQS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EQS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Achim Weick Chief Executive Officer
Rony Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Pfleger Chief Operating Officer
André Marques Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wirth Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQS GROUP AG2.14%116
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.51%123 055
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.02%105 665
ACCENTURE16.07%104 331
VMWARE, INC.24.06%70 784
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.45%66 503
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.