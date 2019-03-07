DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed



07.03.2019 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Munich - 7 March 2019

In the period February 28, 2019 to March 4, 2019 (inclusive) a total of 2,115 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on 26 February 2019.



The share repurchase is completed.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from February 28, 2019 to March 4, 2019, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 28.02.2019 701 71.00 49,771.00 01.03.2019 1,201 71.50 85,871.50 04.03.2019 213 71.50 15,229.50 Total 2,115 71.33 150,872.00

Information about the transactions is available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/ .

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com