22.08.2019 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed

Munich - 22 August 2019

On August 21, 2019 a total of 1,850 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on 19 August 2019.

The share repurchase is completed.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducted the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

On August 21, 2019, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 21.08.2019 1,850 66.50 123,025.00 Total 1,850 66.50 123,025.00

Information about the transactions will be available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/ .

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com