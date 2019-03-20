Log in
EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
EQS : and KPMG Law work together on whistleblower systems

03/20/2019


DGAP-Media / 20.03.2019 / 09:30

EQS Group and KPMG Law Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH (KPMG Law) work together in the area of ??whistleblower systems, offering customers an integrated compliance solution. EQS Integrity Line, EQS Group's digital whistleblowing system, forms the technical basis for an anonymous and secure reporting channel and subsequent case management.

Offering full service legal counsel with an international network of member firms, KPMG Law supports legally compliant measures pertaining to whistleblowers. KPMG Law relieves companies of pre-screening and plausibility checks of detailed information, conducts case processing and legal assessment, and recommends subsequent compliance measures. Their seamless work with the Compliance & Forensic department of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft ensures internal investigations are conducted by a single source.

"We share an understanding of how vital whistleblower systems are and are pleased that KPMG Law will be using EQS Integrity Line as the technical basis for a coherent whistleblower system," says Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group.

Dr. Bernd Federmann, Partner at KPMG Law, emphasizes the importance of effective measures with regard to whistleblowers: "A properly designed and operated whistleblower system protects both whistleblowers and those affected by divulged information, is an early warning system for risk control, and protects companies and their management from liability in the event of compliance violations. "


Contacts:

EQS Group
Alexander Mrohs
+49 (0)89 210 298-420
alexander.mrohs@eqs.com

KPMG
Ursula Stollwerck
+49 (0)30 2068-1201
ustollwerck@kpmg.com


About EQS Group:

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Corporate Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide use EQS Group's offerings to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations, to minimize risk, and to reach stakeholders.

EQS Group is a digital single-source provider for global teams. EQS Group's products and services include a global newswire, regulatory news distribution, investor targeting and contact management, and insider list management. These are integrated within a cloud-based platform, the EQS COCKPIT, to streamline the workflows of Investor Relations, Communications, and Compliance professionals. The Group also offers an innovative whistleblowing and case management software, IR website services, digital reports, and webcasting solutions.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today, the group employs over 450 professionals around the globe and has offices in the world's key financial markets.



End of Media Release

Issuer: EQS Group AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

20.03.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0
Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

789547  20.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=789547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
