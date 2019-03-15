EQS : publishes preliminary figures for 2018

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018

Revenue growth of 19% in line with guidance

Munich - 15.03.2019

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has reported an increase in revenues of 19% to EUR36.21 million for the financial year 2018 according to preliminary unaudited figures. High investments led EBITDA to decrease to EUR301 thousand (previous year: EUR2.35 million). The guidance of August 16, 2018 was achieved.

In September 2017, EQS Group AG made the pivotal decision to expand its core business to the adjacent Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) business sector and to exclusively develop cloud-based solutions for this purpose. This move was marked by an investment offensive to expand the Group into a technology company. As a result, earnings have been temporarily burdened. Product development is proceeding according to plan. The first version of the new COCKPIT was successfully launched in the fourth quarter of 2018. The investment volume was increased last year, in particular for recruiting and the creation of additional resources, and has now peaked. In 2018, another 50 new software developers were hired.

For the financial year 2019, the Management Board is planning a 15% to 20% revenue increase to between EUR41.5 million and EUR43.5 million. The EBITDA is expected to come out between EUR1 million and EUR2 million. The full outlook for FY 2019 will be published in the Annual Report.

The audited figures for the financial year 2018 will be published by EQS Group AG on April 9, 2019.

More information:

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Corporate Compliance. Several thousand companies worldwide use EQS Group's offerings to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations, to minimize risk, and to reach stakeholders.

EQS Group is a digital single-source provider for global teams. EQS Group's products and services include a global newswire, regulatory news distribution, investor targeting and contact management, and insider list management. These are integrated within a cloud-based platform, the EQS COCKPIT, to streamline the workflows of Investor Relations, Communications, and Compliance professionals. The Group also offers an innovative whistleblowing and case management software, website services, digital reports, and webcasting solutions.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today, the group employs over 450 professionals around the globe and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

