Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EQS Group AG    EQS   DE0005494165

EQS GROUP AG

(EQS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EQS : publishes preliminary figures for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 04:14am EDT

15.03.2019 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
Revenue growth of 19% in line with guidance

Munich - 15.03.2019

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has reported an increase in revenues of 19% to EUR36.21 million for the financial year 2018 according to preliminary unaudited figures. High investments led EBITDA to decrease to EUR301 thousand (previous year: EUR2.35 million). The guidance of August 16, 2018 was achieved.

In September 2017, EQS Group AG made the pivotal decision to expand its core business to the adjacent Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) business sector and to exclusively develop cloud-based solutions for this purpose. This move was marked by an investment offensive to expand the Group into a technology company. As a result, earnings have been temporarily burdened. Product development is proceeding according to plan. The first version of the new COCKPIT was successfully launched in the fourth quarter of 2018. The investment volume was increased last year, in particular for recruiting and the creation of additional resources, and has now peaked. In 2018, another 50 new software developers were hired.

For the financial year 2019, the Management Board is planning a 15% to 20% revenue increase to between EUR41.5 million and EUR43.5 million. The EBITDA is expected to come out between EUR1 million and EUR2 million. The full outlook for FY 2019 will be published in the Annual Report.

The audited figures for the financial year 2018 will be published by EQS Group AG on April 9, 2019.

More information:

Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de).

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Corporate Compliance. Several thousand companies worldwide use EQS Group's offerings to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations, to minimize risk, and to reach stakeholders.

EQS Group is a digital single-source provider for global teams. EQS Group's products and services include a global newswire, regulatory news distribution, investor targeting and contact management, and insider list management. These are integrated within a cloud-based platform, the EQS COCKPIT, to streamline the workflows of Investor Relations, Communications, and Compliance professionals. The Group also offers an innovative whistleblowing and case management software, website services, digital reports, and webcasting solutions.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today, the group employs over 450 professionals around the globe and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

15.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

EQS Group AG published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 08:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQS GROUP AG
04:14aEQS : publishes preliminary figures for 2018
PU
04:00aEQS : publishes preliminary figures for 2018
EQ
03/12EU ENHANCES WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION : remarks and recommended actions for compa..
EQ
03/07EQS GROUP AG : Repurchase of own shares completed
EQ
02/26EQS GROUP AG : Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 3..
EQ
02/07EQS GROUP AG : EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for em..
EQ
01/07EQS GROUP : Konstantin Tiemann New Managing Director of Corporate Compliance
EQ
2018EQS : Newswire Debuts News Distributor for Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies
EQ
2018EQS : sells investment in Issuer Direct
PU
2018EQS : sells investment in Issuer Direct
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36,1 M
EBIT 2018 -1,84 M
Net income 2018 -2,22 M
Debt 2018 3,71 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,01x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 105 M
Chart EQS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
EQS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Achim Weick Chief Executive Officer
Rony Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Pfleger Chief Operating Officer
André Marques Chief Financial Officer
Robert Wirth Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQS GROUP AG4.29%119
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.10%123 300
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.68%107 780
ACCENTURE16.89%104 612
VMWARE, INC.30.72%72 469
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.08%66 582
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.