European Compliance & Ethics Conference: EQS Group invites you to the first Europe-wide industry summit for the compliance community / Premiere in virtual conference hall

EQS Group will hold its first European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) on 6th October 2020. This will establish the European compliance community with a permanent fixture in the annual events calendar. The premiere of the international industry summit will take place online due to COVID 19 restrictions. However, preparatory work for a hybrid conference is underway for following years.

The European Compliance & Ethics Conference, organised by the EQS Group, offers the industry a first-time platform for transnational exchange and networking: "Compliance is still a relatively young discipline in Europe, but its importance is constantly growing. We want to contribute to the creation of a European network which stimulates new developments", explains Achim Weick, Founder and CEO of EQS Group.

The resonance from the compliance community was extremely positive on hearing about the conference idea and an attractive programme was quickly developed. "The event presents a cross-section of topics concerning those responsible for compliance in European countries. Country-specific breakout sessions bridge the gap by touching on regional topics from Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom," explained Moritz Homann, Managing Director Compliance Services from EQS Group.

1 day, 15 topics, 25 experts - in short, what participants can expect this year from the European Compliance & Ethics Conference. EQS Group will organise the conference from their headquarters in Munich and from there present the different international speakers. Firstly Professor Christian Strenger, known to many as THE corporate governance expert, will pose the question: does increasing regulation lead to better compliance? The second keynote will be given by Dr Klaus Moosmayer, a globally recognised ethics expert responsible for risk and compliance management at Novartis. Furthermore Wendy Addison, the founder of SpeakOutSpeakUp, will tell her own moving personal account of what it was like to be a whistleblower in "South Africa's Enron" case. Global players including the world football association FIFA and Transparency International will also feature in further webinars.

The virtual presentation of the ECEC Award at the end of the event provides an additional conference highlight. This will see an international jury honour an outstanding and innovative compliance project.

All information on the programme and how to register can be found at European Compliance & Ethics Conference. A limited number of free early-bird tickets is also available here.

