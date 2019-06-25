Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP : Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against EQT Corporation And Certain Of Its Officers And Directors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") today announced that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of Cambridge Retirement System against EQT Corporation ("EQT" or the "Company") (NYSE: EQT) and certain of the Company's senior executives (collectively, "Defendants") in the federal district court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The action, which is captioned Cambridge Retirement System v. EQT Corporation, et al., asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, on behalf of investors who purchased EQT's common stock between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The action also asserts claims under Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act, 15 U.S.C. § 78n(a), and SEC Rule 14a-9 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.14a-9, on behalf of shareholders of EQT and Rice Energy Inc. ("Rice") who held EQT or Rice shares as of the record dates of September 25, 2017, and September 21, 2017, respectively, and were entitled to vote at an EQT or Rice special meeting on November 9, 2017 with respect to EQT's acquisition of Rice, which closed on November 13, 2017. The action further asserts claims under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l, and 77o, on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired EQT common stock in exchange for their shares of Rice common stock in the Acquisition. A copy of the Complaint filed in the action is available on BLB&G's website at www.blbglaw.com.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants falsely stated that EQT's acquisition of Rice, a rival gas producer, would yield billions of dollars in synergies based on purported operational benefits. Specifically, on June 19, 2017, Defendants announced that EQT had entered into an agreement to acquire Rice for $6.7 billion. Defendants represented that because Rice had an acreage footprint largely contiguous to EQT's existing acreage, the acquisition would allow EQT to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths" (as opposed to more traditional vertical well drilling). EQT claimed that as a result, the merger would result in $2.5 billion in synergies, including $100 million in cost savings in 2018 alone.

After the closing in November 2017, the Company continued to tout the "significant operational synergies" of the merger. As a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, EQT shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

On March 15, 2018, just five months after the acquisition closed, EQT announced the sudden and unexpected resignation of its CEO. Then, on October 25, 2018, the Company reported poor third-quarter financial results caused by an increase in total costs, and disclosed that its estimated capital expenditures for well development in 2018 would increase by $300 million. As a result, the Company reduced its full-year forecast for 2018. These disclosures caused EQT shares to decline by 13%, dropping from a close of $40.46 per share on October 24, 2018 to $35.34 on October 25, 2018.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than August 26, 2019, which is the first business day on which the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania is open that is 60 days after the publication date of June 25, 2019. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

If you wish to discuss this Action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Avi Josefson of BLB&G at 212-554-1493, or via email at avi@blbglaw.com.

