EQT : Analyst Presentation - March 2020

Andrew Breese - Director, Investor Relations - 412.395.2555
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. This presentation contains certain terms, such as "EUR" (estimated ultimate recovery) and total resource potential, that are prohibited from being included in filings with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules. The SEC views such estimates as inherently unreliable and these estimates may be misleading to investors unless the investor is an expert in the natural gas industry. Additionally, the SEC strictly prohibits us from aggregating proved, probable and possible (3P) reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category.
Disclosures in this presentation contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number, type, depth, spacing, lateral lengths and location of wells to be drilled, the number and type of rigs and frac crews, and the availability of capital to complete these plans and programs); projections of wells to be drilled per combo development project; estimated reserves, including potential future downward adjustments of reserves and reserve life; total resource potential and drilling inventory duration; projected production and sales volumes and growth rates (including liquids production and sales volumes and growth rates); natural gas prices, changes in basis and the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; the Company's ability to reduce its drilling and completions costs, G&A and other costs and expenses, and capital expenditures, and the timing of achieving any such reductions; infrastructure programs; the Company's ability to successfully implement and execute the executive management team's operational, organizational and technological initiatives, and achieve the anticipated results of such initiatives; monetization transactions, including asset sales, joint ventures or other transactions involving the Company's assets, and the Company's planned use of the proceeds from any such monetization transactions; acquisition transactions; the projected capital efficiency savings and other operating efficiencies and synergies resulting from the Company's monetization transactions and acquisition transactions; the timing and structure of any dispositions of the Company's remaining retained common stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), and the planned use of the proceeds from any such
dispositions; the anticipated cost savings and other benefits associated with the Company's new consolidated master gathering agreement with EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM); the amount and timing of any repurchases of the
Company's common stock or outstanding debt securities; projected dividend amounts and rates; projected adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow; projected capital expenditures and operating expenses; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy; and the effects of litigation, government regulation and tax position.
The forward-looking statements included in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of the Company's business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; access to and cost of capital; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and resources among its strategic opportunities; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, NGLs and oil; cyber security risks; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This presentation also refers to adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted SG&A per unit, and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix of this presentation
March 23, 2020
2
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS:
Achieved sales volumes of 373 Bcfe or 4.06 Bcfe/d, at the high-end of guidance
Total operating revenues of $1.0 billion, received average realized price of $2.54 per Mcfe
Capital expenditures of $355 million; well costs of $800 per foot in the PA Marcellus, on track to hit target well costs
Net cash provided by operating activities of $218 million; adjusted free cash flow(1) of $148 million
POST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
Executed gas gathering agreement with EQM and exchanged half of our equity stake in ETRN, substantially reducing fee structure
Signed Letter Agreement with EQM for water services
Reduced 2020 capital expenditure guidance by $225 million; $50 million attributable to base volume enhancement initiative and continued operational efficiencies, and $175 million due to optimization of the operations schedule and well design
Refined hedging strategy adopted and in process
Maintained a strong current liquidity position of $1.8 billion, reflecting our collateral mitigation strategy
Reduced current collateral exposure by ~$600 million through new gas gathering agreement with EQM and permanent FT release with another third-party
Hired energy and Appalachian Basin veteran David Khani as CFO on January 3rd
Successfully issued $1.75 billion in debt to address near-term maturities, the first step in liquidity and debt maturity management strategy
Subsequently, EQT has paid down $0.3 billion on its revolving credit facility, retired $1.0 billion of senior notes due 2020, repurchased $0.5 billion of senior notes due 2021, and reduced its 2021 term loan balance by $0.2 billion.
Signed an electric frac fleet contract, improving efficiencies and reducing environmental impact
Permanently released firm transportation of approximately 400 Mmcf/d
1.
Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.
March 23, 2020
3
EQT CORPORATE OVERVIEW
DOMINANT POSITION IN THE CORE OF THE APPALACHIAN BASIN
C U M U L AT I V E P R O D U C T I O N H E AT M AP S :
U T I C A
S O U T H W E S T M AR C E L L U S
Pittsburgh
Metro Area
ASSET PROFILE
Core Net Marcellus Acres(1)
630,000
Acres
Core Net OH Utica Acres(1)
60,000
Acres
Core Net Undeveloped Marcellus Locations(1,2)
1,565
Locations
Core Net Undeveloped OH Utica Locations(1,2)
120
Locations
4Q19 Sales Volumes
4.06
Bcfe/d
2019 Sales Volumes
1,508
Bcfe
CORPORATE PROFILE
Market Capitalization(3)
1.5
$ B
Net Debt(1,4)
5.3
$ B
Enterprise Value(3)
6.8
$ B
LTM Leverage (Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA)(1,4)
2.6x
Availability Under Revolver
2.2(1) / 1.8(5)
$ B
Colors represent 24-
month cumulative
production (Mcfe/ft.)
LOW --------- HIGH
EQT Acreage
2020 Forecast:
Sales Volumes
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
Capital Expenditures
Adjusted Free Cash Flow(4)
As of 12/31/19.
Assumes lateral length of 12,000 feet and inter-well spacing of 1,000 feet.
As of 1/31/20.
Non-GAAPmeasure. See appendix for definition.
As of 3/13/20. See slide 20 for detail.
Note: Heat map generated using IHS public data for all operators.
Data set includes >4,000 wells in the Marcellus and >1,000 wells in the Utica.
1,450
-
1,500
Bcfe
1,475
-
1,575
$ MM
1,075
-
1,175
$ MM
225
-
325
$ MM
March 23, 2020
4
WHY INVEST IN EQT?
UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE
• Deepest Inventory of Tier I drilling locations in the lowest cost natural
1
World Class Asset Base
gas basin in the U.S. (15+ years)
• Only Appalachian company with multi-year core "combo inventory"
The Public Policy and Corporate
Responsibility Committee of EQT's
Board has direct oversight responsibility for issues related to air, water, waste and safety
Committee reviews and provides oversight on annual environmental and safety audits, performance and policy initiatives
E N V I R O N M E NTAL
M E T H AN E E M I S S I O NS
C O L L AB O R AT I O N S
I N I T I AT I V E S
• As a ONE Future Coalition
• Conduct leak detection and repair
member, EQT exceeded the
at all unconventional well pads
methane intensity sector level
target of 0.28% with a rate of
•
100% green completion program
0.15% (methane emissions per
gross production)
•
Pneumatic controller replacement
plan has replaced over 650 high
• Joined API's Environmental
bleed pneumatics since 2016
Partnership methane management
program
WAT E R M AN AG E M E N T
Strong water sourcing and recycling program that minimizes fresh water use
In 2018, 37% of the water used for hydraulic fracturing was from wastewater
EQT recycles over 90% of the wastewater that we generate
Water withdrawal plans ensure surface waters and aquatic species are protected
March 23, 2020
28
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that is presented because it is an important measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations should not be considered as alternatives to loss from continuing operations presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations as presented excludes impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Management utilizes adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the income from natural gas sales is not impacted by the often-volatile fluctuations in the fair value of derivatives prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Management believes that adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating period-over-period earnings.
March 23, 2020
29
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
The table below reconciles adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations with loss from continuing operations, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Thousands, except per share information)
Loss from continuing operations
$
(1,176,924)
$
(598,062)
$
(1,221,695)
$
(2,380,920)
Add back / (deduct):
Impairment/loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets
1,124,352
3,538
1,138,287
2,709,976
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
15,411
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
530,811
-
530,811
Impairment and expiration of leases
428,705
244,124
556,424
279,708
Proxy, transaction and reorganization
14,659
2,401
117,045
26,331
(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges
(160,682)
184,211
(616,634)
178,591
Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated as hedges
94,490
(197,878)
246,639
(225,279)
Premiums received (paid) for derivatives that settled during the period
3,065
(18)
19,676
435
Litigation expense
-
51,677
82,395
51,677
Unrealized loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation
60,214
72,366
336,993
72,366
Tax impact of non-GAAP items (a)
(395,052)
(91,527)
(462,193)
(798,927)
Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations
$
(7,173)
$
201,643
$
212,348
$
444,769
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
255,384
255,033
255,325
261,166
The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax expense that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from loss from continuing operations, which resulted in blended tax rates of 25.2% and 10.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 24.4% and 22.0% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to the impact of items specific to each respective quarter. In addition, the tax benefit that may be recorded in any quarter is limited to the amount of benefit expected for the entire year.
March 23, 2020
30
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss from continuing operations, plus interest expense, income tax benefit, depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies use to assess the Company's earnings trends.
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by investors in evaluating period-over-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to the Company's net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and other items that affect the comparability of results and are not trends in the ongoing business. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts and thus the income from natural gas is not impacted by the often-volatile fluctuations in fair value of derivatives prior to settlement.
The Company has not provided projected net (loss) income or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net (loss) income includes the impact of interest expense, income tax benefit or expense, depreciation and depletion expense, the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net (loss) income, and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, are not available without unreasonable effort.
March 23, 2020
31
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with loss from continuing operations, the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Thousands)
Loss from continuing operations
$
Add back / (deduct):
Interest expense
Income tax benefit
Depreciation and depletion
Amortization of intangible assets
Impairment/loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets
Impairment of intangible assets
Impairment of goodwill
Impairment and expiration of leases
Proxy, transaction and reorganization
(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges
Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated
as hedges
Premiums received (paid) for derivatives that settled during the period
Litigation expense
Unrealized loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
(1,176,924) $
45,066
(366,532)
384,226
7,477
1,124,352
-
-
428,705
14,659
(160,682)
94,490
3,065
-
60,214
458,116 $
(598,062) $
57,747
(99,788)
416,620
10,342
3,538
-
530,811
244,124
2,401
184,211
(197,878)
(18)
51,677
72,366
678,091 $
(1,221,695)
$
(2,380,920)
199,851
228,958
(375,776)
(696,511)
1,538,745
1,569,038
35,916
41,367
1,138,287
2,709,976
15,411
-
-
530,811
556,424
279,708
117,045
26,331
(616,634)
178,591
246,639
(225,279)
19,676
435
82,395
51,677
336,993
72,366
2,073,277
$
2,386,548
March 23, 2020
32
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as the Company's net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities, less EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations (a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined below), plus interest expense attributable to discontinued operations and cash distributions from discontinued operations. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures attributable to continuing operations.
Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that the Company's management and external users of its consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies use to assess the Company's liquidity. The Company believes that adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provide useful information to management and investors in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts such as predicting the timing of its and customers' payments, with accuracy to a specific day, months in advance. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items, that impact reconciling items between net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the income tax effects of future transactions and other items are difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide projected net cash provided by operating activities, or the related reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, without unreasonable effort.
March 23, 2020
33
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
Add back / (deduct) changes in other assets and liabilities
Operating cash flow
$
(Deduct) / add back:
EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations (a)
Interest expense attributable to discontinued operations
Cash distributions from discontinued operations (b)
Adjusted operating cash flow
$
(Deduct):
Capital expenditures attributable to continuing operations
Adjusted free cash flow
$
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Thousands)
217,850
$
530,866
$
1,851,704
$
2,976,256
285,147
261,216
(19,536)
119,495
502,997
$
792,082
$
1,832,168
$
3,095,751
-
(118,934)
-
(988,291)
-
19,452
-
88,300
-
-
-
280,401
502,997
$
692,600
$
1,832,168
$
2,476,161
(355,470)
(558,351)
(1,772,479)
(2,739,103)
147,527
$
134,249
$
59,689
$
(262,942)
As a result of the separation of the Company's midstream business from its upstream business and subsequent spin-off of ETRN in November 2018, the results of operations of ETRN are presented as discontinued operations in the Company's Statements of Consolidated Operations. EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure reconciled in the section below.
Cash distributions from discontinued operations represents the cash distributions payable from EQM, EQGP Holdings, LP and Rice Midstream Partners LP (the Company's former midstream affiliates) to the Company in respect of the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
March 23, 2020
34
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined as (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill attributable to discontinued operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
The table below reconciles EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations with (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
(Thousands)
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
$
(163,911)
$
373,762
Add back / (deduct):
Interest expense
19,452
88,300
Income tax (benefit) expense
(31,575)
61,643
Depreciation
22,243
160,701
Amortization of intangible assets
4,847
36,007
Impairment of goodwill
267,878
267,878
EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations
$
118,934
$
988,291
March 23, 2020
35
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SG&A PER UNIT
Adjusted SG&A per unit is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that is presented because it is an important measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted SG&A per unit is defined as SG&A less litigation expense and indirect costs allocated to the midstream business prior to separation that are not permitted to be allocated to discontinued operations under the accounting rules, divided by total sales volumes. The measure excludes items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Management believes that adjusted SG&A per unit as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating period-over-period earnings.
The table below reconciles adjusted SG&A per unit with SG&A, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Thousands, unless noted)
Selling, general and administrative
$
38,444
$
129,630
$
253,006
$
284,220
Less:
Litigation expense
-
51,677
82,395
51,677
Indirect costs allocated to midstream business prior to separation
-
6,118
-
47,491
Adjusted SG&A
$
38,444
$
71,835
$
170,611
$
185,052
Total sales volumes (MMcfe)
373,489
393,907
1,507,896
1,487,689
Adjusted SG&A per unit ($/Mcfe)
$
0.10
$
0.18
$
0.11
$
0.12
March 23, 2020
36
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
NET DEBT
Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that is presented because it is an important measure used by the Company's management to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the current portion of debt plus, credit facility borrowings, term loan borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM. Management believes that net debt as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.
The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Balance Sheets included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Thousands)
Current portion of debt
$
16,204
$
704,390
Credit facility borrowings
294,000
800,000
Term loan facility borrowings
999,353
-
Senior notes
3,878,366
3,882,932
Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP
105,056
110,059
Total debt
5,292,979
5,497,381
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
4,596
3,487
Net debt
$
5,288,383
$
5,493,894
March 23, 2020
37
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
NET DEBT (AS OF 3/13/20)
The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Company's internal pro forma ledgers as of March 13, 2020.