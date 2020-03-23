EQT : Analyst Presentation - March 2020 0 03/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANALYST PRESENTATION March 23, 2020 CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) EQT Plaza 625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700 Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Andrew Breese - Director, Investor Relations - 412.395.2555 The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. This presentation contains certain terms, such as "EUR" (estimated ultimate recovery) and total resource potential, that are prohibited from being included in filings with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules. The SEC views such estimates as inherently unreliable and these estimates may be misleading to investors unless the investor is an expert in the natural gas industry. Additionally, the SEC strictly prohibits us from aggregating proved, probable and possible (3P) reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category. Disclosures in this presentation contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number, type, depth, spacing, lateral lengths and location of wells to be drilled, the number and type of rigs and frac crews, and the availability of capital to complete these plans and programs); projections of wells to be drilled per combo development project; estimated reserves, including potential future downward adjustments of reserves and reserve life; total resource potential and drilling inventory duration; projected production and sales volumes and growth rates (including liquids production and sales volumes and growth rates); natural gas prices, changes in basis and the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; the Company's ability to reduce its drilling and completions costs, G&A and other costs and expenses, and capital expenditures, and the timing of achieving any such reductions; infrastructure programs; the Company's ability to successfully implement and execute the executive management team's operational, organizational and technological initiatives, and achieve the anticipated results of such initiatives; monetization transactions, including asset sales, joint ventures or other transactions involving the Company's assets, and the Company's planned use of the proceeds from any such monetization transactions; acquisition transactions; the projected capital efficiency savings and other operating efficiencies and synergies resulting from the Company's monetization transactions and acquisition transactions; the timing and structure of any dispositions of the Company's remaining retained common stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), and the planned use of the proceeds from any such dispositions; the anticipated cost savings and other benefits associated with the Company's new consolidated master gathering agreement with EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM); the amount and timing of any repurchases of the Company's common stock or outstanding debt securities; projected dividend amounts and rates; projected adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow; projected capital expenditures and operating expenses; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy; and the effects of litigation, government regulation and tax position. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of the Company's business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; access to and cost of capital; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and resources among its strategic opportunities; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, NGLs and oil; cyber security risks; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This presentation also refers to adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted SG&A per unit, and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix of this presentation March 23, 2020 2 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Achieved sales volumes of 373 Bcfe or 4.06 Bcfe/d, at the high-end of guidance

high-end of guidance Total operating revenues of $1.0 billion, received average realized price of $2.54 per Mcfe

Capital expenditures of $355 million; well costs of $800 per foot in the PA Marcellus, on track to hit target well costs

Net cash provided by operating activities of $218 million; adjusted free cash flow (1) of $148 million POST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS: Executed gas gathering agreement with EQM and exchanged half of our equity stake in ETRN, substantially reducing fee structure

Signed Letter Agreement with EQM for water services

Reduced 2020 capital expenditure guidance by $225 million; $50 million attributable to base volume enhancement initiative and continued operational efficiencies, and $175 million due to optimization of the operations schedule and well design

Refined hedging strategy adopted and in process

Maintained a strong current liquidity position of $1.8 billion, reflecting our collateral mitigation strategy

Reduced current collateral exposure by ~$600 million through new gas gathering agreement with EQM and permanent FT release with another third-party

Hired energy and Appalachian Basin veteran David Khani as CFO on January 3rd

Successfully issued $1.75 billion in debt to address near-term maturities, the first step in liquidity and debt maturity management strategy

near-term maturities, the first step in liquidity and debt maturity management strategy Subsequently, EQT has paid down $0.3 billion on its revolving credit facility, retired $1.0 billion of senior notes due 2020, repurchased $0.5 billion of senior notes due 2021, and reduced its 2021 term loan balance by $0.2 billion.

Signed an electric frac fleet contract, improving efficiencies and reducing environmental impact

Permanently released firm transportation of approximately 400 Mmcf/d 1. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. March 23, 2020 3 EQT CORPORATE OVERVIEW DOMINANT POSITION IN THE CORE OF THE APPALACHIAN BASIN C U M U L AT I V E P R O D U C T I O N H E AT M AP S : U T I C A S O U T H W E S T M AR C E L L U S Pittsburgh Metro Area ASSET PROFILE Core Net Marcellus Acres(1) 630,000 Acres Core Net OH Utica Acres(1) 60,000 Acres Core Net Undeveloped Marcellus Locations(1,2) 1,565 Locations Core Net Undeveloped OH Utica Locations(1,2) 120 Locations 4Q19 Sales Volumes 4.06 Bcfe/d 2019 Sales Volumes 1,508 Bcfe CORPORATE PROFILE Market Capitalization(3) 1.5 $ B Net Debt(1,4) 5.3 $ B Enterprise Value(3) 6.8 $ B LTM Leverage (Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA)(1,4) 2.6x Availability Under Revolver 2.2(1) / 1.8(5) $ B Colors represent 24- month cumulative production (Mcfe/ft.) LOW --------- HIGH EQT Acreage 2020 Forecast: Sales Volumes Adjusted EBITDA(4) Capital Expenditures Adjusted Free Cash Flow(4) As of 12/31/19. Assumes lateral length of 12,000 feet and inter-well spacing of 1,000 feet. As of 1/31/20. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. As of 3/13/20. See slide 20 for detail. Note: Heat map generated using IHS public data for all operators. Data set includes >4,000 wells in the Marcellus and >1,000 wells in the Utica. 1,450 - 1,500 Bcfe 1,475 - 1,575 $ MM 1,075 - 1,175 $ MM 225 - 325 $ MM March 23, 2020 4 WHY INVEST IN EQT? UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE • Deepest Inventory of Tier I drilling locations in the lowest cost natural 1 World Class Asset Base gas basin in the U.S. (15+ years) • Only Appalachian company with multi-year core "combo inventory" • Lowering well cost and overhead by 25% in 2020 2 Low Cost Operator • Successfully renegotiated gathering contracts, significantly improving cost structure • Peer leading SG&A and LOE cost structure(1) 3 Aligned and Proven Management Team As a Top 10 shareholder, management is driven to create sustainable value for shareholders

Experienced management team with a proven and modern operating model 4 Disciplined Approach to Capital Allocation Committed to achieving and maintaining Investment Grade metrics

Committed to reducing absolute debt

Long-term goal of leverage < 2.0x net debt / adjusted EBITDA (2) • U.S. natural gas production has and will continue to play a 5 Clean Energy Source critical role in lowering CO2 emissions globally • EQT is the nation's largest natural gas producer and will be developing its world class assets for decades to come 1. Peers include AR, COG, CNX, RRC, and SWN. March 23, 2020 5 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. CORPORATE STRATEGY BUILDING A LONG-TERM, DURABLE AND SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS BE THE LOW COST OPERATOR On-track for peer-leading well costs

for peer-leading well costs Well costs of $800 per foot in 4Q19 Targeting $730 per foot by 2H20

Gas gathering agreement with EQM will create peer-leadinglong-term cost structure

peer-leadinglong-term cost structure Peer-leading (1) LOE and SG&A unit expenses

LOE and SG&A unit expenses Strategically optimizing firm- transportation portfolio to improve cost structure STRENGTHEN THE BALANCE SHEET Achieve and maintain investment grade metrics

Asset sales in process, proceeds slated for absolute debt reduction

Reinvigorated hedge process aimed to protect the balance sheet

All free cash flow generation and asset sale proceeds will be used to pay down debt until long-term target of < 2.0x net debt / adjusted EBITDA (2) is sustained MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THROUGH CAPITAL ALLOCATION $148 MM of adjusted free cash flow in 4Q 2019 (2)

$225 - $325 MM of adjusted free cash flow expected in 2020 (2)

2020 expected CapEx $225 MM lower than Oct 2019 guidance due to continued efficiencies and schedule optimization

1. Peers include AR, COG, CNX, RRC, and SWN. March 23, 2020 6 2. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. SUCCESSFUL WIN-WIN AGREEMENT REACHED WITH EQM SHORT-TERM RELIEF AND LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 EFFECTIVE UPON MVP IN-SERVICE EQT EQM EQT EQM ✓ Enhances flexibility to execute combo ✓ MVC of 3.0 Bcf/d ✓ $535 MM in rate relief through 2023(2) ✓ 3-year potential upside based on development strategy, driving efficient ✓ Henry Hub pricing(4) capital deployment 15-year contract ✓ ✓ MVC step-up, peaking at 4.0 Bcf/d ✓ Consolidates nearly all contracts in ✓ Over 100,000 core West Virginia Incremental fee relief more accretive to leverage than applying potential ✓ 5-year water service agreement; $60 PA and WV acres dedicated proceeds to debt reduction ✓ Single MVC eliminates legacy ✓ MM per year revenue commitment Capital investment protections deficiencies ✓ Locks in long-term rates that are 35% lower than current rates ✓ Improves EQT's liquidity position; EQM to defer credit assurance requirements of ~$250 MM(1) ✓ Receives $52 MM in cash proceeds ✓ Economic benefit enhances with volume deliveries in excess of MVCs(3) Unless EQT's credit rating is downgraded multiple incremental notches from its current ratings. Inclusive of incremental fee relief associated with ETRN equity exchange. In the event MVP is not in-service by 1/1/22, EQT has option to receive rate relief consideration in cash. 3. Overrun rate of $0.30/Dth is less than MVC rate. March 23, 2020 7 4. Subject to $0.0015/Dth increase per every $0.01/Dth increase in Henry-Hub price above $2.50/Mmbtu, up to a max of $60 MM per year . IMPACT OF GAS GATHERING AGREEMENT SIGNIFICANT SHORT-TERM FEE RELIEF & LONG-TERM LOW COST FEE STRUCTURE CORPORATE GATHERING RATES ($/MCFE)(1,2) PRESENT SHORT-TERM LONG-TERM RELIEF SUSTAINABILITY $0.75 $535 MM in fee relief over 3-years compared to status quo $35 MM $230 MM Peer-leading gathering rates $0.50 $270 MM with long-term visibility $0.25 $0.00 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 - 2035 Avg. MINIMUM VOLUME COMMITMENT FOR EQM GGA MVC Agreement Status Quo 4,500 4,000 3,500 Effective upon MVP in-service 3,000 Effective April 1, 2020 MDth/d 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 15+ years of inventory remaining at current drilling pace to fill MVC 1. Impact of EQT's new gas gathering agreement with EQM included in corporate gathering rates, assuming maintenance production forecast. Gathering rates and March 23, 2020 8 MVCs assume MVP in-service of 1/1/21. 2. Subject to $0.0015/Dth increase per every $0.01/Dth increase in Henry-Hub price above $2.50/Mmbtu, up to a max of $60 MM per year. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES: DRILLING 16% DECREASE IN HORIZONTAL DRILLING DAYS PER 1,000 FT. TOPHOLE DAYS PER 1,000 FT. 2.25 2.00 1.75 1.50 1.25 1.00 0.75 0.50 0.25 0.00 HORIZONTAL DRILLING SPEED (FT/HR) 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 HORIZONTAL DAYS PER 1,000 FT. 1.00 0.90 0.80 0.70 0.60 0.50 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 New management continues to improve operational performance giving increased confidence to hitting targeted well costs Note: Charts include development in PA, WV and OH. March 23, 2020 9 OPERATIONAL EFFICENCIES: BASE PRODUCTION MAINTENANCE ENHANCEMENT OF BASE VOLUMES DROVE A $50 MM REDUCTION IN 2020 CAPEX (1) TOTAL GROSSOPERATED DAILY VOLUMES (BCF/D) Wedge Base Production uptime improved by 10% resulting in a shallower base decline New Management 2019 2020 1. Compared to prior 2020 capital expenditure forecast announced on October 31, 2019. March 23, 2020 10 LEVERAGING NEW TECHNOLOGY TO CONTINUE EFFICIENCY GAINS EVOLVING OUR OPERATIONS TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS ELECTRIC FLEET HYBRID DRILLING RIGS BENEFITS OF ELECTRIC FRAC FLEETS BENEFITS OF HYBRID DRILLING RIGS High automation capacity, improving cycle times and efficiencies

Utilizes electric-generated power, eliminating diesel burn, significantly reducing carbon footprint

electric-generated power, eliminating diesel burn, significantly reducing carbon footprint 50% less area required, minimizing footprint

Noise levels slightly above ambient, reducing impact on local communities

Innovation friendly with dual-well frac potential Reduces fuel consumption and lowers emissions

Utilizes energy storage features for instantaneous power delivery

Minimizes risk of power related downtime

Data monitoring technology improves identifying and resolve power-related issues March 23, 2020 11 BENEFITS OF COMBO DEVELOPMENT BUILT INTO CURRENT SCHEDULE DEVELOPING MULTIPLE WELLS AND PADS SIMULTANEOUSLY Washington County, PA Washington County, PA Wetzel County, WV • 13 wells, 185k lateral feet • 14 wells, 175k lateral feet • 25 wells, 315k lateral feet • Avg. Lateral >14k feet • Avg. Lateral >12k feet • Avg. Lateral >12k feet • $130 MM project(1) • $130 MM project(1) • $225 MM project(1) • Flat time production: 280 mmcf/d • Flat time production: 260 mmcf/d • Flat time production: 460 mmcf/d • Drill/TIL: 2020/2021 • Drill/TIL: 2019/2020 • Drill/TIL: 2021+ • Half-cycle F&D:$0.28/mcf(1) • Half-cycle F&D:$0.29/mcf(1) • Half-cycle F&D:$0.32/mcf(1) Benefits of Combo Development: Lower Well Costs: Scale enables improved logistics and operational performance

Scale enables improved logistics and operational performance Maximizes Potential of Reservoir: Avoids future well interference issues (parent/child, 15% EUR impact)

Avoids future well interference issues (parent/child, 15% EUR impact) Avoids Future Curtailments: Simultaneous development avoids need to shut in wells for offset completion activities • Maximizes capital efficiency of midstream service provider EQT's acreage position makes it the only Appalachian provider with multi-year core "combo inventory" 1. CAPEX includes reserve development, pad construction and production facilities. March 23, 2020 12 EXPECTED PACE OF WELL COST REDUCTIONS REDUCING WELL COSTS 25% FASTER THAN INITIAL EXPECTATIONS Bring in Evolution Leaders

Execute 100-Day Plan Successful completion of 100-day plan Execution stage underway • Enhanced front line leaders pushing • Large scale projects hit schedule field performance • Technology fully implemented • Entire organization prepping logistics • Massive efficiencies realized for large scale projects COSTS 2019 2020 Sustainable cost cutting initiatives and optimization in 2021+ 2021 March 23, 2020 13 COMBO DEVELOPMENT IMPACT TO PROVED UNDEVELOPED RESERVES MAXIMIZING VALUE CREATION, NOT RESERVES BOOKING YE18 PUD Removals YE18 & YE19 PUDs YE19 PROBs PDP Wells Legacy Development Plan (PUD) Planned Combo Development (PROBs) The shift to a combo development strategy resulted in a downward revision to proved undeveloped reserves as a result of: Losing previously booked proved undeveloped reserves that are now outside of the re-determined5-year capital allocation program

re-determined5-year capital allocation program Reduced like-for-like bookings as development moves toward more virgin rock

like-for-like bookings as development moves toward more virgin rock Executing a development sequencing strategy that will have a greater likelihood of probable-to-proved developed conversion (instead of probable-to-proved undeveloped) S U M M AR Y 2 0 1 9 Y E AR - E N D R E S E R V E D AT A: P R O V E D T O T AL R E S E R V E S Natural Gas NGLs and Oil Total Natural Gas, As of December 31, 2019 NGLs and Oil (Bcf) (MMBbls) (Bcfe)(1) Developed 11,811 105 12,444 Undeveloped 4,866 27 5,025 Total Proved Reserves 16,677 132 17,469 1. NGLs and oil were converted at the rate of one thousand Bbl equal to approximately 6 million cubic feet (Mmcf). YE19 probables are located in EQT's Tier I acreage, where there is high-confidence in well performance. March 23, 2020 14 2020E CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BUDGET REDUCED BY $225 MM SINCE ORIGINAL GUIDANCE 2020E CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($B) $1.6 $1.4 $1.30 - $1.40 $1.25 - $1.35 $1.15 - $1.25 RESERVE DEVELOPMENT $815 - $875 MM PA Marcellus: ~$645 MM

OH Utica: ~$130 MM

WV Marcellus: ~$70 MM LAND $1.2 $1.0 $0.8 $0.6 $0.4 $0.2 $- $1.075 - $1.175 $140 - $160 MM Leasehold Maintenance: ~$100 MM

In-fill Leasing: ~$50 MM OTHER $70 - $80 MM Asset Maintenance (2) : ~$55 MM

: ~$55 MM Capitalized Interest: ~$20 MM CAPITALIZED OVERHEAD $50 - $60 MM Reduction of $225 MM driven by base volume enhancement, continued operational efficiencies, and optimization of the operations schedule Oct 2019 Jan 2020 Update Feb 2020 Update Mar 2020 Update Reserve Development Land Other Capitalized Overhead Values in chart reflected at the midpoint of guidance ranges. Includes site compliance, well tubing installs, vehicles, facilities, and operational IT. March 23, 2020 15 MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN WELL COSTS BEING REALIZED DELIVERING WELL COST RESULTS PA MARCELLUS WELL COSTS(1) $970 $850 $800 $745$730 $/ft. Legacy 3Q19(2) 4Q19(2) FY 2020E 2H 2020E (FY 2019E) 1. Excludes capitalized overhead (captured in Gross G&A) and other CAPEX (captured in Land and Other CAPEX). Includes pad construction and production facilities. March 23, 2020 16 2. Per Management's internal estimates. 2020E DETAILED GUIDANCE PRODUCTION Total Sales Volumes (Bcfe) 1,450 - 1,500 Gas 95% Liquids 5% PA Marcellus 70% WV Marcellus 17% OH Utica 13% 2020E RESOURCE COUNTS Top-hole Rigs 2 - 3 Horizontal Rigs 3 - 4 Frac Crews 3 - 4 Improved operating efficiencies reduces horizontal rig count needs by 30% over legacy plan Based on NYMEX natural gas price of $2.07 per Mmbtu as of 1/31/20. Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. Includes ~$35 MM of dividends received from ETRN. Includes ~$85 MM of cash tax refund. 2020E FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(1) Btu uplift (MMbtu/Mcf) 1.045 - 1.055 Average Differential ($/Mcf) $(0.40) - $(0.20) Adjusted EBITDA(2,3) ($MM) 1,475 - 1,575 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow(2,3,4) ($MM) 1,325 - 1,425 Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,075 - 1,175 Adjusted Free Cash Flow(2,3,4) ($MM) 225 - 325 OPERATING EXPENSES ($/MCFE) Gathering $ 0.57 - $ 0.59 Transmission $ 0.51 - $ 0.53 Processing $ 0.07 - $ 0.09 LOE, Excl. Production Taxes $ 0.07 - $ 0.09 Production Taxes $ 0.03 - $ 0.05 SG&A $ 0.09 - $ 0.11 Total Unit Costs $ 1.34 - $ 1.46 Interest Expense ($/Mcfe) $0.16 - $0.18 March 23, 2020 17 COMMITMENT TO REDUCE DEBT BY ~30% MULTIPLE LEVERS TO PULL IN ADDITION TO FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION LEVER DETAILS STATUS VALUE • 4Q19 adjusted free cash flow(1): $148 MM $148 MM FREE CASH FLOW • 2020E adjusted free cash flow(1): $225 - $325 MM • 50% exchanged with ETRN for $52 MM cash and incremental $248 MM rate relief ETRN STAKE • Remaining 50% to be sold by mid-year • ~$230 MM value(2) MINERALS • 50,000 core fee acres • Avg 8/8ths NRI(3): 83% PA, 85% WV E&P ASSETS • ~$250 MM annual 2020 Adj. EBITDA(1,4) • ~600 Mmcfe/d COMPLETE IN PROGRESS Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition. As of 2/25/20. Reflects remaining share count of 25.3 million shares post ETRN agreement. 8/8ths NRI inclusive of fee acreage. As of 1/31/20. GOAL: $1.5 B $396 MM by mid-year 2020 March 23, 2020 18 DEBT AND CAPITALIZATION SUMMARY CURRENT POSITION - AS OF MARCH 13, 2020 $5.1 B in total long-term debt

long-term debt $4.2 B in Notes/Bonds $0.8 B Unsecured Term Loan

$2.5 B unsecured revolving credit facility

Largely undrawn $0.7 B of letters of credit posted

De-leverage vehicles: adjusted free cash flow, remaining ETRN stake, and potential asset monetizations $B 12/31/19 3/13/20 Cash & Cash Equivalents $0.0 $0.0 Current Portion of Debt $0.0 $0.0 Note Payable to EQM Midstream Partners $0.1 $0.1 $2.5 B Senior Unsecured Revolver $0.3 $0.0 $1 B Senior Unsecured Term Loan $1.0 $0.8 LT Debt (Bonds) $3.9 $4.1 Total Debt $5.3 $5.1 Net Debt(1) $5.3 $5.1 EQT SENIOR NOTES MATURITIES(2) $1,500 $1,000 $ MM $500 $0 $24 MM 8.93-9.00%9/21-10/21 $800 MM $1,000 MM $1,250 MM Term Loan 6.875% 3.90% 5/21 $750 MM 2/25 10/27 $750 MM $11 MM 3.00% $115 MM 7.75% 10/22 2/30 $10 MM 7.750% 8.81%-8.88% $250 MM 7.42% 7/26 10/20 4.875% 3/23 11/21 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for definition. 19 March 23, 2020 2. At principal value. ACTIVELY MANAGING LIQUIDITY AMIDST RECENT DOWNGRADES AMPLE LIQUIDITY TO COVER MIDSTREAM LETTERS OF CREDIT ("LC") • Current liquidity is $1.8 B(1) LIQUIDITY ($B) • $2.5 B unsecured revolver: • Largely undrawn as of 3/13/20 $2.5 • Remains unsecured through July 2022 maturity $0.7 • Not subject to semi-annual borrowing base $1.8 $1.8 redeterminations • $0.7 B of letters of credit posted as of 3/13/20 $2.0 • Negotiated reduced collateral posting exposure by ~$600 MM • Additional liquidity options available if needed Revolver Availability LC's Posted Current Liquidity Opportunistically accessed debt markets to address all of 2020 and a portion of 2021 maturities, providing additional flexibility in liquidity management 1. Excludes cash balance as of 3/13/20. March 23, 2020 20 FIRM TRANSPORTATION PORTFOLIO PROVIDES ACCESS, STABILITY AND OPPORTUNITY Current Gross Throughput ~5,000,000 dth/d Midwest EQT 933,000 Dth/d East 370,000 Dth/d Diversity of delivered markets provides significant commercial optionality

Portfolio offers price stability by accessing highly liquid markets

Assets directly access markets which represent ~85% of expected U.S. natural gas demand growth

Firm Transportation Portfolio is a long-term basis hedge

long-term basis hedge Value is highly sensitive to long-term basis price assumptions

• Strategically optimizing firm-transportation portfolio to improve SE cost structure Gulf 1,290,000 Dth/d 1/1/21 ISD HISTORICAL M2 BASIS VS. BREAKEVEN LOCAL PRICE 1,120,000 Dth/d Market Mix - Price Point 2020E 2021E Local 43% 10% East 13% 13% Midwest 18% 20% Gulf 26% 28% Southeast(1) 0% 30% Avg. FT Cost ($/Mcfe)(2) ($0.52) ($0.75) Average Differential ($/Mcf)(2) ($0.30) ($0.15) Net Realization ($/Mcfe) ($0.82) ($0.90) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 $- $(0.50) $/Dth $(1.00) $(1.50) $(2.00) $(2.50) TETCO M2 Basis Forward M2 Basis Local Breakeven Price $270 MM of gathering fee relief more than offsets increased net impact of MVP on realizations in 2021 OTM FT Portfolio ITM 1. Assuming 1/1/21 in-service date for Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). 2. Midpoint guidance for 2020; 2021 assumes flat volumes over 2020. March 23, 2020 21 3. Breakeven defined as the M2 price needed for the PV10 value of EQT's firm transportation portfolio to equal $0. Note: 2020 market mix is based on disclosed volume guidance. COMMITMENT TO ESG TRANSPARENCY EQT LEADS IN ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (ESG) DISCLOSURE Bloomberg ESG Disclosure: scores above 40 demonstrate good transparency; scores 50-70 demonstrate excellent transparency CURRENT OVERALL ESG DISCLOSURE SCORES* 60.0 56.0 In peer set EQT is: 52.7 • #1 in overall disclosures (56.0) 50.0 49.8 • #1 in social disclosures (67.2) #2 in governance disclosures (66.1) 41.7 • #3 in environmental disclosures (45.5) 40.0 36.9 36.5 36.1 34.4 33.9 30.0 28.6 27.8 25.3 22.3 22.0 20.0 19.4 18.3 10.0 0.0 EQT NBL COG CNX CHK SWN APA MUR OVV SM WLL XEC AR RRC WPX OAS *EQT's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report can be found at https://csr/eqt/com/ *Scores as of 1/30/20. March 23, 2020 22 APPENDIX FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS 4Q 2019 2019 Marcellus Bcfe 310 1,270 Ohio Utica Bcfe 62 232 Other Bcfe 2 6 Total Sales Volumes Bcfe 373 1,508 NYMEX Henry Hub $/MMbtu $ 2.50 $ 2.63 Btu uplift $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Unhedged gas price $/Mcf $ 2.64 $ 2.76 Average differential (incl. basis swaps) $/Mcf $ (0.43) $ (0.32) Cash settled derivatives $/Mcf $ 0.28 $ 0.21 Post-hedge realized natural gas price $/Mcf $ 2.49 $ 2.65 Average realized price (incl. liquids sales)(1) $/Mcfe $ 2.54 $ 2.69 Gathering, transmission, and processing $/Mcfe $ 1.17 $ 1.16 LOE, excl. production taxes $/Mcfe $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Production taxes $/Mcfe $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Exploration $/Mcfe $ - $ - SG&A $/Mcfe $ 0.10 $ 0.17 Total cash operating expenses $/Mcfe $ 1.37 $ 1.44 Adjusted SG&A(2) $/Mcfe $ 0.10 $ 0.11 Adj. net (loss) income from continuing operations(2) $ MM $ (7) $ 212 Adj. EBITDA from continuing operations(2) $ MM $ 458 $ 2,073 Adj. EBITDA from continuing operations(2) $/Mcfe $ 1.23 $ 1.37 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($mm) 4Q 2019 2019 Reserve development $ 222 $ 1,377 Land and lease $ 43 $ 195 Capitalized overhead $ 18 $ 77 Capitalized interest $ 5 $ 24 Other production infrastructure $ 68 $ 97 Other corporate items $ (1) $ 3 Total capital expenditures $ 355 $ 1,773 from continuing operations Adj. Operating Cash Flow(2,3) $ 503 $ 1,832 Adj. Free Cash Flow(2,3) $ 148 $ 60 1. See price reconciliation in earnings release for more details. March 23, 2020 24 2. Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for definition. 3. Includes approximately $15 MM and $199 MM of proxy, transaction and reorganization costs and royalty and litigation reserves for the fourth quarter and 2019, respectively. RISK MANAGEMENT AS OF FEBRUARY 25, 2019 Philosophy:

Risk mitigation tool to de-risk cash flow and manage leverage Directionally more aggressive hedgers than prior management team Large scale combo development strategy allows us to plan several years into the future Provides certainty on development costs which leads to confidence in locking in commodity prices

2020: 87% hedged at weighted average floor price of $2.71/dth(2) 2020(1) 2021 2022 2023 2024 Swaps Volume (MMDth) 1,093 155 3 2 2 Average Price ($/dth) $2.75 $2.43 $2.72 $2.67 $2.67 Calls - Net Short Volume (MMDth) 392 209 157 77 15 Average Short Strike Price ($/dth) $2.99 $2.82 $2.79 $2.96 $3.11 Puts - Net Long Volume (MMDth) 154 157 135 69 15 Average Long Strike Price ($/dth) $2.38 $2.38 $2.35 $2.40 $2.45 Fixed Price Sales(3) Volume (MMDth) 15 65 4 3 - Average Price ($/dth) $2.76 $2.50 $2.38 $2.38 - 1. Full year 2020. 2. The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's price reconciliation. March 23, 2020 25 EXPERIENCED, DIVERSE BOARD TO OVERSEE EQT'S TRANSFORMATION DIRECTOR PRINCIPAL EXPERIENCE UNIQUE CONTRIBUTIONS LYDIA BEEBE Former Corp Secretary, Chevron ▪ Expertise in public company governance in the context of the energy industry ▪ Commitment to shareholder engagement and transparency PHILIP BEHRMAN Former SVP, Worldwide Exploration, ▪ Significant exploration and operational experience in energy industry Marathon Oil Corporation LEE CANAAN Energy Investor and Consultant ▪ Knowledge of geology/geophysics, natural gas drilling and operating techniques ▪ Investor perspective, with deep understanding of the energy industry JANET CARRIG Former SVP, Legal, GC, and Corporate ▪ Expertise in legal and corporate governance with large corporations Secretary, ConocoPhillips ▪ Experience within the E&P energy industry KATE JACKSON Energy Consultant, Former CTO ▪ Expertise in transforming businesses with technology ▪ Commitment to sustainable business practices JOHN MCCARTNEY* Former President, US Robotics ▪ Experience serving on nine public company Boards ▪ Financial reporting and accounting expertise JAMES MCMANUS II Former Chairman, CEO and President, ▪ Leadership, operations, and M&A experience with publicly traded E&P companies Energen Corporation ANITA POWERS Former EVP, Worldwide Exploration, ▪ Proven operational and geology experience in the E&P industry Occidental Oil and Gas Corporation ▪ Commitment to operational efficiencies to drive strong returns DANIEL RICE IV Former CEO, Rice Energy ▪ Former Chief Executive Officer of Rice Energy ▪ Commitment to strategic execution TOBY RICE Former COO, Rice Energy ▪ Founder and COO of Rice Energy ▪ Driven operator focused on efficiency, capital allocation and culture STEPHEN THORINGTON Former EVP and CFO, Plains Exploration and ▪ Experience in energy company management, finance, and corporate development Production Company ▪ Extensive public board experience as a member of multiple governance committees HALLIE VANDERHIDER Former President, Black Stone Minerals ▪ Financial and operating executive in the energy business ▪ Capital allocation and capital efficiency in developing energy and natural resource assets *Chairman of the Board of Directors. March 23, 2020 26 ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH AND SAFETY ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP SAFETY IN THE COMMUNITY For the past three years EQT has recycled over 87% of the wastewater we generated

EQT publishes a robust Corporate Social Responsibility Report* in accordance with the most current Global Reporting Initiative standards

EQT is committed to reducing emissions by actively participating in two science- based associations, ONE Future Coalition and The Environmental Partnership Employees participated in >7,000 hours of safety training in 2019

In 2019, achieved best employee safety performance in last 5 years

EQT lead many initiatives in 2019 to improve safety, including launching FOCUS Safety Program to including training and positive recognition for employees and contractors EQT and the EQT Foundation - a separate 501(c)(3) organization - support our communities through local giving, sponsorship, and philanthropic efforts

On #GivingTuesday 2019, EQT and our employees donated ~$150,000 and volunteered 100 hours to nonprofits and organizations throughout the PA, WV & OH area

>$15 million in community investments

Awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to students within our operational footprint *EQT's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report can be found at https://csr/eqt/com/ March 23, 2020 27 EQT AS A LEADING ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARD MORE THAN A LICENSE TO OPERATE B O AR D & M AN AG E M E N T O V E R S I G HT The Public Policy and Corporate

Responsibility Committee of EQT's

Board has direct oversight responsibility for issues related to air, water, waste and safety

Responsibility Committee of EQT's Board has direct oversight responsibility for issues related to air, water, waste and safety Committee reviews and provides oversight on annual environmental and safety audits, performance and policy initiatives E N V I R O N M E NTAL M E T H AN E E M I S S I O NS C O L L AB O R AT I O N S I N I T I AT I V E S • As a ONE Future Coalition • Conduct leak detection and repair member, EQT exceeded the at all unconventional well pads methane intensity sector level target of 0.28% with a rate of • 100% green completion program 0.15% (methane emissions per gross production) • Pneumatic controller replacement plan has replaced over 650 high • Joined API's Environmental bleed pneumatics since 2016 Partnership methane management program WAT E R M AN AG E M E N T Strong water sourcing and recycling program that minimizes fresh water use

In 2018, 37% of the water used for hydraulic fracturing was from wastewater

EQT recycles over 90% of the wastewater that we generate

Water withdrawal plans ensure surface waters and aquatic species are protected March 23, 2020 28 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that is presented because it is an important measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations should not be considered as alternatives to loss from continuing operations presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations as presented excludes impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Management utilizes adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the income from natural gas sales is not impacted by the often-volatile fluctuations in the fair value of derivatives prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Management believes that adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating period-over-period earnings. March 23, 2020 29 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS The table below reconciles adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations with loss from continuing operations, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands, except per share information) Loss from continuing operations $ (1,176,924) $ (598,062) $ (1,221,695) $ (2,380,920) Add back / (deduct): Impairment/loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 1,124,352 3,538 1,138,287 2,709,976 Impairment of intangible assets - - 15,411 - Impairment of goodwill - 530,811 - 530,811 Impairment and expiration of leases 428,705 244,124 556,424 279,708 Proxy, transaction and reorganization 14,659 2,401 117,045 26,331 (Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges (160,682) 184,211 (616,634) 178,591 Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated as hedges 94,490 (197,878) 246,639 (225,279) Premiums received (paid) for derivatives that settled during the period 3,065 (18) 19,676 435 Litigation expense - 51,677 82,395 51,677 Unrealized loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation 60,214 72,366 336,993 72,366 Tax impact of non-GAAP items (a) (395,052) (91,527) (462,193) (798,927) Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (7,173) $ 201,643 $ 212,348 $ 444,769 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 255,384 255,033 255,325 261,166 The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax expense that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from loss from continuing operations, which resulted in blended tax rates of 25.2% and 10.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 24.4% and 22.0% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to the impact of items specific to each respective quarter. In addition, the tax benefit that may be recorded in any quarter is limited to the amount of benefit expected for the entire year. March 23, 2020 30 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE ADJUSTED EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss from continuing operations, plus interest expense, income tax benefit, depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies use to assess the Company's earnings trends. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by investors in evaluating period-over-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to the Company's net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and other items that affect the comparability of results and are not trends in the ongoing business. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts and thus the income from natural gas is not impacted by the often-volatile fluctuations in fair value of derivatives prior to settlement. The Company has not provided projected net (loss) income or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net (loss) income includes the impact of interest expense, income tax benefit or expense, depreciation and depletion expense, the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net (loss) income, and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, are not available without unreasonable effort. March 23, 2020 31 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with loss from continuing operations, the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands) Loss from continuing operations $ Add back / (deduct): Interest expense Income tax benefit Depreciation and depletion Amortization of intangible assets Impairment/loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets Impairment of intangible assets Impairment of goodwill Impairment and expiration of leases Proxy, transaction and reorganization (Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated as hedges Premiums received (paid) for derivatives that settled during the period Litigation expense Unrealized loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (1,176,924) $ 45,066 (366,532) 384,226 7,477 1,124,352 - - 428,705 14,659 (160,682) 94,490 3,065 - 60,214 458,116 $ (598,062) $ 57,747 (99,788) 416,620 10,342 3,538 - 530,811 244,124 2,401 184,211 (197,878) (18) 51,677 72,366 678,091 $ (1,221,695) $ (2,380,920) 199,851 228,958 (375,776) (696,511) 1,538,745 1,569,038 35,916 41,367 1,138,287 2,709,976 15,411 - - 530,811 556,424 279,708 117,045 26,331 (616,634) 178,591 246,639 (225,279) 19,676 435 82,395 51,677 336,993 72,366 2,073,277 $ 2,386,548 March 23, 2020 32 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as the Company's net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities, less EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations (a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined below), plus interest expense attributable to discontinued operations and cash distributions from discontinued operations. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures attributable to continuing operations. Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that the Company's management and external users of its consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies use to assess the Company's liquidity. The Company believes that adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provide useful information to management and investors in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts such as predicting the timing of its and customers' payments, with accuracy to a specific day, months in advance. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items, that impact reconciling items between net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the income tax effects of future transactions and other items are difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide projected net cash provided by operating activities, or the related reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, without unreasonable effort. March 23, 2020 33 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities $ Add back / (deduct) changes in other assets and liabilities Operating cash flow $ (Deduct) / add back: EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations (a) Interest expense attributable to discontinued operations Cash distributions from discontinued operations (b) Adjusted operating cash flow $ (Deduct): Capital expenditures attributable to continuing operations Adjusted free cash flow $ Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands) 217,850 $ 530,866 $ 1,851,704 $ 2,976,256 285,147 261,216 (19,536) 119,495 502,997 $ 792,082 $ 1,832,168 $ 3,095,751 - (118,934) - (988,291) - 19,452 - 88,300 - - - 280,401 502,997 $ 692,600 $ 1,832,168 $ 2,476,161 (355,470) (558,351) (1,772,479) (2,739,103) 147,527 $ 134,249 $ 59,689 $ (262,942) As a result of the separation of the Company's midstream business from its upstream business and subsequent spin-off of ETRN in November 2018, the results of operations of ETRN are presented as discontinued operations in the Company's Statements of Consolidated Operations. EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure reconciled in the section below. Cash distributions from discontinued operations represents the cash distributions payable from EQM, EQGP Holdings, LP and Rice Midstream Partners LP (the Company's former midstream affiliates) to the Company in respect of the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. March 23, 2020 34 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined as (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill attributable to discontinued operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. The table below reconciles EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations with (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 (Thousands) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (163,911) $ 373,762 Add back / (deduct): Interest expense 19,452 88,300 Income tax (benefit) expense (31,575) 61,643 Depreciation 22,243 160,701 Amortization of intangible assets 4,847 36,007 Impairment of goodwill 267,878 267,878 EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations $ 118,934 $ 988,291 March 23, 2020 35 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SG&A PER UNIT Adjusted SG&A per unit is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that is presented because it is an important measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted SG&A per unit is defined as SG&A less litigation expense and indirect costs allocated to the midstream business prior to separation that are not permitted to be allocated to discontinued operations under the accounting rules, divided by total sales volumes. The measure excludes items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Management believes that adjusted SG&A per unit as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating period-over-period earnings. The table below reconciles adjusted SG&A per unit with SG&A, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Thousands, unless noted) Selling, general and administrative $ 38,444 $ 129,630 $ 253,006 $ 284,220 Less: Litigation expense - 51,677 82,395 51,677 Indirect costs allocated to midstream business prior to separation - 6,118 - 47,491 Adjusted SG&A $ 38,444 $ 71,835 $ 170,611 $ 185,052 Total sales volumes (MMcfe) 373,489 393,907 1,507,896 1,487,689 Adjusted SG&A per unit ($/Mcfe) $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 March 23, 2020 36 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE NET DEBT Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that is presented because it is an important measure used by the Company's management to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the current portion of debt plus, credit facility borrowings, term loan borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM. Management believes that net debt as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Balance Sheets included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Thousands) Current portion of debt $ 16,204 $ 704,390 Credit facility borrowings 294,000 800,000 Term loan facility borrowings 999,353 - Senior notes 3,878,366 3,882,932 Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP 105,056 110,059 Total debt 5,292,979 5,497,381 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 4,596 3,487 Net debt $ 5,288,383 $ 5,493,894 March 23, 2020 37 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE NET DEBT (AS OF 3/13/20) The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Company's internal pro forma ledgers as of March 13, 2020. March 13, 2020 Current portion of debt $ 16,239 Credit facility borrowings 21,000 Term loan facility borrowings 799,543 Senior notes 4,116,408 Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP 104,206 Total debt 5,057,396 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 2,158 Net debt $ 5,055,238 March 23, 2020 38 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer EQT Corporation published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 21:10:13 UTC 0 Latest news on EQT CORPORATION 05:11p EQT : Analyst Presentation - March 2020 PU 03/17 EQT : Lowers 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance by $75 Million Executes Agreement.. AQ 03/16 EQT : Lowers 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance By $75 Million, Executes Agreemen.. PR 03/05 EQT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 03/03 EQT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial S.. AQ 03/03 EQT : Announces Early Results And Upsizing Of Its Debt Tender Offer PR 03/02 Coronavirus Hits Once-Isolated U.S. Natural Gas Market DJ 03/02 Coronavirus Hits Once-Isolated U.S. Natural Gas Market DJ 02/27 EQT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of.. AQ 02/27 EQT : Q4 2019 EQT Corporation Earnings Presentation PU