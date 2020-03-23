EQT : Analyst Presentation - March 2020

Log in
ANALYST PRESENTATION

March 23, 2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

EQT Plaza

625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Andrew Breese - Director, Investor Relations - 412.395.2555

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. This presentation contains certain terms, such as "EUR" (estimated ultimate recovery) and total resource potential, that are prohibited from being included in filings with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules. The SEC views such estimates as inherently unreliable and these estimates may be misleading to investors unless the investor is an expert in the natural gas industry. Additionally, the SEC strictly prohibits us from aggregating proved, probable and possible (3P) reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category.

Disclosures in this presentation contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number, type, depth, spacing, lateral lengths and location of wells to be drilled, the number and type of rigs and frac crews, and the availability of capital to complete these plans and programs); projections of wells to be drilled per combo development project; estimated reserves, including potential future downward adjustments of reserves and reserve life; total resource potential and drilling inventory duration; projected production and sales volumes and growth rates (including liquids production and sales volumes and growth rates); natural gas prices, changes in basis and the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; the Company's ability to reduce its drilling and completions costs, G&A and other costs and expenses, and capital expenditures, and the timing of achieving any such reductions; infrastructure programs; the Company's ability to successfully implement and execute the executive management team's operational, organizational and technological initiatives, and achieve the anticipated results of such initiatives; monetization transactions, including asset sales, joint ventures or other transactions involving the Company's assets, and the Company's planned use of the proceeds from any such monetization transactions; acquisition transactions; the projected capital efficiency savings and other operating efficiencies and synergies resulting from the Company's monetization transactions and acquisition transactions; the timing and structure of any dispositions of the Company's remaining retained common stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), and the planned use of the proceeds from any such

dispositions; the anticipated cost savings and other benefits associated with the Company's new consolidated master gathering agreement with EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM); the amount and timing of any repurchases of the

Company's common stock or outstanding debt securities; projected dividend amounts and rates; projected adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow; projected capital expenditures and operating expenses; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy; and the effects of litigation, government regulation and tax position.

The forward-looking statements included in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of the Company's business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; access to and cost of capital; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and resources among its strategic opportunities; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, NGLs and oil; cyber security risks; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation also refers to adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted SG&A per unit, and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix of this presentation

March 23, 2020

2

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Achieved sales volumes of 373 Bcfe or 4.06 Bcfe/d, at the high-end of guidance
  • Total operating revenues of $1.0 billion, received average realized price of $2.54 per Mcfe
  • Capital expenditures of $355 million; well costs of $800 per foot in the PA Marcellus, on track to hit target well costs
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $218 million; adjusted free cash flow(1) of $148 million

POST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Executed gas gathering agreement with EQM and exchanged half of our equity stake in ETRN, substantially reducing fee structure
  • Signed Letter Agreement with EQM for water services
  • Reduced 2020 capital expenditure guidance by $225 million; $50 million attributable to base volume enhancement initiative and continued operational efficiencies, and $175 million due to optimization of the operations schedule and well design
  • Refined hedging strategy adopted and in process
  • Maintained a strong current liquidity position of $1.8 billion, reflecting our collateral mitigation strategy
    • Reduced current collateral exposure by ~$600 million through new gas gathering agreement with EQM and permanent FT release with another third-party
  • Hired energy and Appalachian Basin veteran David Khani as CFO on January 3rd
  • Successfully issued $1.75 billion in debt to address near-term maturities, the first step in liquidity and debt maturity management strategy
    • Subsequently, EQT has paid down $0.3 billion on its revolving credit facility, retired $1.0 billion of senior notes due 2020, repurchased $0.5 billion of senior notes due 2021, and reduced its 2021 term loan balance by $0.2 billion.
  • Signed an electric frac fleet contract, improving efficiencies and reducing environmental impact
  • Permanently released firm transportation of approximately 400 Mmcf/d

1.

Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.

March 23, 2020

3

EQT CORPORATE OVERVIEW

DOMINANT POSITION IN THE CORE OF THE APPALACHIAN BASIN

C U M U L AT I V E P R O D U C T I O N H E AT M AP S :

U T I C A

S O U T H W E S T M AR C E L L U S

Pittsburgh

Metro Area

ASSET PROFILE

Core Net Marcellus Acres(1)

630,000

Acres

Core Net OH Utica Acres(1)

60,000

Acres

Core Net Undeveloped Marcellus Locations(1,2)

1,565

Locations

Core Net Undeveloped OH Utica Locations(1,2)

120

Locations

4Q19 Sales Volumes

4.06

Bcfe/d

2019 Sales Volumes

1,508

Bcfe

CORPORATE PROFILE

Market Capitalization(3)

1.5

$ B

Net Debt(1,4)

5.3

$ B

Enterprise Value(3)

6.8

$ B

LTM Leverage (Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA)(1,4)

2.6x

Availability Under Revolver

2.2(1) / 1.8(5)

$ B

Colors represent 24-

month cumulative

production (Mcfe/ft.)

LOW --------- HIGH

EQT Acreage

2020 Forecast:

Sales Volumes

Adjusted EBITDA(4)

Capital Expenditures

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(4)

  1. As of 12/31/19.
  2. Assumes lateral length of 12,000 feet and inter-well spacing of 1,000 feet.
  3. As of 1/31/20.
  4. Non-GAAPmeasure. See appendix for definition.
  5. As of 3/13/20. See slide 20 for detail.

Note: Heat map generated using IHS public data for all operators.

Data set includes >4,000 wells in the Marcellus and >1,000 wells in the Utica.

1,450

-

1,500

Bcfe

1,475

-

1,575

$ MM

1,075

-

1,175

$ MM

225

-

325

$ MM

March 23, 2020

4

WHY INVEST IN EQT?

UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Deepest Inventory of Tier I drilling locations in the lowest cost natural

1

World Class Asset Base

gas basin in the U.S. (15+ years)

Only Appalachian company with multi-year core "combo inventory"

Lowering well cost and overhead by 25% in 2020

2

Low Cost Operator

Successfully renegotiated gathering contracts, significantly

improving cost structure

Peer leading SG&A and LOE cost structure(1)

3 Aligned and Proven Management Team

  • As a Top 10 shareholder, management is driven to create sustainable value for shareholders
  • Experienced management team with a proven and modern operating model

4 Disciplined Approach to Capital Allocation

  • Committed to achieving and maintaining Investment Grade metrics
  • Committed to reducing absolute debt
  • Long-termgoal of leverage < 2.0x net debt / adjusted EBITDA(2)

U.S. natural gas production has and will continue to play a

5 Clean Energy Source

critical role in lowering CO2 emissions globally

EQT is the nation's largest natural gas producer and will be

developing its world class assets for decades to come

1.

Peers include AR, COG, CNX, RRC, and SWN.

March 23, 2020

5

2.

Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

BUILDING A LONG-TERM, DURABLE AND SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

BE THE LOW COST OPERATOR

  • On-trackfor peer-leading well costs
    • Well costs of $800 per foot in 4Q19
    • Targeting $730 per foot by 2H20
  • Gas gathering agreement with EQM will create peer-leadinglong-term cost structure
  • Peer-leading(1) LOE and SG&A unit expenses
  • Strategically optimizing firm- transportation portfolio to improve cost structure

STRENGTHEN THE

BALANCE SHEET

  • Achieve and maintain investment grade metrics
  • Asset sales in process, proceeds slated for absolute debt reduction
  • Reinvigorated hedge process aimed to protect the balance sheet
  • All free cash flow generation and asset sale proceeds will be used to pay down debt until long-term target of < 2.0x net debt / adjusted EBITDA(2) is sustained

MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THROUGH CAPITAL ALLOCATION

  • $148 MM of adjusted free cash flow in 4Q 2019(2)
  • $225 - $325 MM of adjusted free cash flow expected in 2020(2)
    • 2020 expected CapEx $225 MM lower than Oct 2019 guidance due to continued efficiencies and schedule optimization

1.

Peers include AR, COG, CNX, RRC, and SWN.

March 23, 2020

6

2.

Non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition.

SUCCESSFUL WIN-WIN AGREEMENT REACHED WITH EQM

SHORT-TERM RELIEF AND LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY

EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020

EFFECTIVE UPON MVP IN-SERVICE

EQT

EQM

EQT

EQM

Enhances flexibility to execute combo

MVC of 3.0 Bcf/d

$535 MM in rate relief through 2023(2)

3-year potential upside based on

development strategy, driving efficient

Henry Hub pricing(4)

capital deployment

15-year contract

MVC step-up, peaking at 4.0 Bcf/d

Consolidates nearly all contracts in

Over 100,000 core West Virginia

Incremental fee relief more accretive

to leverage than applying potential

5-year water service agreement; $60

PA and WV

acres dedicated

proceeds to debt reduction

Single MVC eliminates legacy

MM per year revenue commitment

Capital investment protections

deficiencies

Locks in long-term rates that are 35%

lower than current rates

Improves EQT's liquidity position;

EQM to defer credit assurance

requirements of ~$250 MM(1)

Receives $52 MM in cash proceeds

Economic benefit enhances with

volume deliveries in excess of

MVCs(3)

  1. Unless EQT's credit rating is downgraded multiple incremental notches from its current ratings.
  2. Inclusive of incremental fee relief associated with ETRN equity exchange. In the event MVP is not in-service by 1/1/22, EQT has option to receive rate relief consideration in cash.

3.

Overrun rate of $0.30/Dth is less than MVC rate.

March 23, 2020

7

4.

Subject to $0.0015/Dth increase per every $0.01/Dth increase in Henry-Hub price above $2.50/Mmbtu, up to a max of $60 MM per year .

IMPACT OF GAS GATHERING AGREEMENT

SIGNIFICANT SHORT-TERM FEE RELIEF & LONG-TERM LOW COST FEE STRUCTURE

CORPORATE GATHERING RATES ($/MCFE)(1,2)

PRESENT

SHORT-TERM

LONG-TERM

RELIEF

SUSTAINABILITY

$0.75

$535 MM in fee relief over 3-years

compared to status quo

$35 MM

$230 MM

Peer-leading

gathering rates

$0.50

$270 MM

with long-term

visibility

$0.25

$0.00

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 - 2035

Avg.

MINIMUM VOLUME COMMITMENT FOR EQM GGA

MVC Agreement Status Quo

4,500

4,000

3,500

Effective upon MVP in-service

3,000

Effective April 1, 2020

MDth/d

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

15+ years of inventory remaining at

current drilling pace to fill MVC

1.

Impact of EQT's new gas gathering agreement with EQM included in corporate gathering rates, assuming maintenance production forecast. Gathering rates and

March 23, 2020

8

MVCs assume MVP in-service of 1/1/21.

2. Subject to $0.0015/Dth increase per every $0.01/Dth increase in Henry-Hub price above $2.50/Mmbtu, up to a max of $60 MM per year.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES: DRILLING

16% DECREASE IN HORIZONTAL DRILLING DAYS PER 1,000 FT.

TOPHOLE DAYS PER 1,000 FT.

2.25

2.00

1.75

1.50

1.25

1.00

0.75

0.50

0.25

0.00

HORIZONTAL DRILLING SPEED

(FT/HR)

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

HORIZONTAL DAYS PER 1,000 FT.

1.00

0.90

0.80

0.70

0.60

0.50

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

New management continues to improve operational performance giving increased confidence to hitting targeted well costs

Note: Charts include development in PA, WV and OH.

March 23, 2020

9

OPERATIONAL EFFICENCIES: BASE PRODUCTION MAINTENANCE

ENHANCEMENT OF BASE VOLUMES DROVE A $50 MM REDUCTION IN 2020 CAPEX (1)

TOTAL GROSSOPERATED DAILY VOLUMES (BCF/D)

Wedge

Base

Production uptime improved by 10% resulting in a shallower base decline

New Management

2019

2020

1. Compared to prior 2020 capital expenditure forecast announced on October 31, 2019.

March 23, 2020

10

LEVERAGING NEW TECHNOLOGY TO CONTINUE EFFICIENCY GAINS

EVOLVING OUR OPERATIONS TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS

ELECTRIC FLEET

HYBRID DRILLING RIGS

BENEFITS OF ELECTRIC FRAC FLEETS

BENEFITS OF HYBRID DRILLING RIGS

  • High automation capacity, improving cycle times and efficiencies
  • Utilizes electric-generated power, eliminating diesel burn, significantly reducing carbon footprint
  • 50% less area required, minimizing footprint
  • Noise levels slightly above ambient, reducing impact on local communities
  • Innovation friendly with dual-well frac potential
  • Reduces fuel consumption and lowers emissions
  • Utilizes energy storage features for instantaneous power delivery
  • Minimizes risk of power related downtime
  • Data monitoring technology improves identifying and resolve power-related issues

March 23, 2020

11

BENEFITS OF COMBO DEVELOPMENT BUILT INTO CURRENT SCHEDULE

DEVELOPING MULTIPLE WELLS AND PADS SIMULTANEOUSLY

Washington County, PA

Washington County, PA

Wetzel County, WV

• 13 wells, 185k lateral feet

• 14 wells, 175k lateral feet

• 25 wells, 315k lateral feet

• Avg. Lateral >14k feet

• Avg. Lateral >12k feet

• Avg. Lateral >12k feet

$130 MM project(1)

$130 MM project(1)

$225 MM project(1)

• Flat time production: 280 mmcf/d

• Flat time production: 260 mmcf/d

• Flat time production: 460 mmcf/d

Drill/TIL: 2020/2021

Drill/TIL: 2019/2020

Drill/TIL: 2021+

Half-cycle F&D:$0.28/mcf(1)

Half-cycle F&D:$0.29/mcf(1)

Half-cycle F&D:$0.32/mcf(1)

Benefits of Combo Development:

  • Lower Well Costs: Scale enables improved logistics and operational performance
  • Maximizes Potential of Reservoir: Avoids future well interference issues (parent/child, 15% EUR impact)
  • Avoids Future Curtailments: Simultaneous development avoids need to shut in wells for offset completion activities

Maximizes capital efficiency of midstream service provider

EQT's acreage position makes it the only

Appalachian provider with

multi-year core "combo inventory"

1.

CAPEX includes reserve development, pad construction and production facilities.

March 23, 2020

12

EXPECTED PACE OF WELL COST REDUCTIONS

REDUCING WELL COSTS 25% FASTER THAN INITIAL EXPECTATIONS

  • Bring in Evolution Leaders
  • Execute 100-Day Plan

Successful completion of 100-day plan

Execution stage underway

• Enhanced front line leaders pushing

• Large scale projects hit schedule

field performance

Technology fully implemented

• Entire organization prepping logistics

Massive efficiencies realized

for large scale projects

COSTS

2019

2020

Sustainable cost cutting initiatives

and optimization in 2021+

2021

March 23, 2020

13

COMBO DEVELOPMENT IMPACT TO PROVED UNDEVELOPED RESERVES

MAXIMIZING VALUE CREATION, NOT RESERVES BOOKING

YE18 PUD Removals

YE18 & YE19 PUDs

YE19 PROBs

PDP Wells

Legacy

Development Plan

(PUD)

Planned

Combo Development

(PROBs)

The shift to a combo development strategy resulted in a downward revision to proved undeveloped reserves as a result of:

  • Losing previously booked proved undeveloped reserves that are now outside of the re-determined5-year capital allocation program
  • Reduced like-for-like bookings as development moves toward more virgin rock
  • Executing a development sequencing strategy that will have a greater likelihood of probable-to-proved developed conversion (instead of probable-to-proved undeveloped)

S U M M AR Y 2 0 1 9 Y E AR - E N D R E S E R V E D AT A:

P R O V E D T O T AL R E S E R V E S

Natural Gas

NGLs and Oil

Total Natural Gas,

As of December 31, 2019

NGLs and Oil

(Bcf)

(MMBbls)

(Bcfe)(1)

Developed

11,811

105

12,444

Undeveloped

4,866

27

5,025

Total Proved Reserves

16,677

132

17,469

1. NGLs and oil were converted at the rate of one thousand Bbl equal to approximately 6 million cubic feet (Mmcf).

YE19 probables are located in EQT's Tier I acreage,

where there is high-confidence in well performance.

March 23, 2020

14

2020E CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BUDGET

REDUCED BY $225 MM SINCE ORIGINAL GUIDANCE

2020E CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($B)

$1.6

$1.4 $1.30 - $1.40

$1.25 - $1.35

$1.15 - $1.25

RESERVE DEVELOPMENT $815 - $875 MM

  • PA Marcellus: ~$645 MM
  • OH Utica: ~$130 MM
  • WV Marcellus: ~$70 MM

LAND

$1.2

$1.0

$0.8

$0.6

$0.4

$0.2

$-

$1.075 - $1.175

$140 - $160 MM

  • Leasehold Maintenance: ~$100 MM
  • In-fillLeasing: ~$50 MM

OTHER

$70 - $80 MM

  • Asset Maintenance(2): ~$55 MM
  • Capitalized Interest: ~$20 MM

CAPITALIZED OVERHEAD $50 - $60 MM

Reduction of $225 MM driven by base volume enhancement, continued operational efficiencies, and optimization of the operations schedule

Oct 2019

Jan 2020 Update

Feb 2020 Update Mar 2020 Update

Reserve Development

Land

Other

Capitalized Overhead

  1. Values in chart reflected at the midpoint of guidance ranges.
  2. Includes site compliance, well tubing installs, vehicles, facilities, and operational IT.

March 23, 2020

15

MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN WELL COSTS BEING REALIZED

DELIVERING WELL COST RESULTS

PA MARCELLUS WELL COSTS(1)

$970

$850

$800

$745$730

$/ft.

Legacy

3Q19(2)

4Q19(2)

FY 2020E

2H 2020E

(FY 2019E)

1.

Excludes capitalized overhead (captured in Gross G&A) and other CAPEX (captured in Land and Other CAPEX). Includes pad construction and production facilities.

March 23, 2020

16

2.

Per Management's internal estimates.

2020E DETAILED GUIDANCE

PRODUCTION

Total Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

1,450 -

1,500

Gas

95%

Liquids

5%

PA Marcellus

70%

WV Marcellus

17%

OH Utica

13%

2020E RESOURCE COUNTS

Top-hole Rigs

2

-

3

Horizontal Rigs

3

-

4

Frac Crews

3

-

4

Improved operating efficiencies reduces horizontal rig count needs

by 30% over legacy plan

  1. Based on NYMEX natural gas price of $2.07 per Mmbtu as of 1/31/20.
  2. Non-GAAPmeasure. See appendix for definition.
  3. Includes ~$35 MM of dividends received from ETRN.
  4. Includes ~$85 MM of cash tax refund.

2020E FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(1)

Btu uplift (MMbtu/Mcf)

1.045

-

1.055

Average Differential ($/Mcf)

$(0.40)

-

$(0.20)

Adjusted EBITDA(2,3) ($MM)

1,475

-

1,575

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow(2,3,4) ($MM)

1,325

-

1,425

Capital Expenditures ($MM)

1,075

-

1,175

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(2,3,4) ($MM)

225

-

325

OPERATING EXPENSES ($/MCFE)

Gathering

$ 0.57

-

$ 0.59

Transmission

$ 0.51

-

$ 0.53

Processing

$ 0.07

-

$ 0.09

LOE, Excl. Production Taxes

$ 0.07

-

$ 0.09

Production Taxes

$ 0.03

-

$ 0.05

SG&A

$ 0.09

-

$ 0.11

Total Unit Costs

$ 1.34

-

$ 1.46

Interest Expense ($/Mcfe)

$0.16

-

$0.18

March 23, 2020

17

COMMITMENT TO REDUCE DEBT BY ~30%

MULTIPLE LEVERS TO PULL IN ADDITION TO FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

LEVER

DETAILS

STATUS

VALUE

• 4Q19 adjusted free cash flow(1): $148 MM

$148 MM

FREE CASH FLOW

• 2020E adjusted free cash flow(1): $225 - $325 MM

• 50% exchanged with ETRN for $52 MM cash and incremental

$248 MM

rate relief

ETRN STAKE

• Remaining 50% to be sold by mid-year

• ~$230 MM value(2)

MINERALS

• 50,000 core fee acres

• Avg 8/8ths NRI(3): 83% PA, 85% WV

E&P ASSETS

• ~$250 MM annual 2020 Adj. EBITDA(1,4)

• ~600 Mmcfe/d

COMPLETE

IN PROGRESS

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure. See appendix for definition.
  2. As of 2/25/20. Reflects remaining share count of 25.3 million shares post ETRN agreement.
  3. 8/8ths NRI inclusive of fee acreage.
  4. As of 1/31/20.

GOAL: $1.5 B $396 MM by mid-year 2020

March 23, 2020

18

DEBT AND CAPITALIZATION SUMMARY

CURRENT POSITION - AS OF MARCH 13, 2020

  • $5.1 B in total long-term debt
    • $4.2 B in Notes/Bonds
    • $0.8 B Unsecured Term Loan
  • $2.5 B unsecured revolving credit facility
    • Largely undrawn
    • $0.7 B of letters of credit posted
  • De-leveragevehicles: adjusted free cash flow, remaining ETRN stake, and potential asset monetizations

$B

12/31/19

3/13/20

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$0.0

$0.0

Current Portion of Debt

$0.0

$0.0

Note Payable to EQM Midstream Partners

$0.1

$0.1

$2.5 B Senior Unsecured Revolver

$0.3

$0.0

$1 B Senior Unsecured Term Loan

$1.0

$0.8

LT Debt (Bonds)

$3.9

$4.1

Total Debt

$5.3

$5.1

Net Debt(1)

$5.3

$5.1

EQT SENIOR NOTES MATURITIES(2)

$1,500

$1,000

$ MM

$500

$0

$24 MM

8.93-9.00%9/21-10/21

$800 MM

$1,000 MM

$1,250 MM

Term Loan

6.875%

3.90%

5/21

$750 MM

2/25

10/27

$750 MM

$11 MM

3.00%

$115 MM

7.75%

10/22

2/30

$10 MM

7.750%

8.81%-8.88%

$250 MM

7.42%

7/26

10/20

4.875%

3/23

11/21

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

1.

Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for definition.

19

March 23, 2020

2.

At principal value.

ACTIVELY MANAGING LIQUIDITY AMIDST RECENT DOWNGRADES

AMPLE LIQUIDITY TO COVER MIDSTREAM LETTERS OF CREDIT ("LC")

Current liquidity is $1.8 B(1)

LIQUIDITY ($B)

$2.5 B unsecured revolver:

• Largely undrawn as of 3/13/20

$2.5

• Remains unsecured through July 2022 maturity

$0.7

• Not subject to semi-annual borrowing base

$1.8

$1.8

redeterminations

• $0.7 B of letters of credit posted as of 3/13/20

$2.0

Negotiated reduced collateral posting exposure

by ~$600 MM

Additional liquidity options available if needed

Revolver Availability

LC's Posted

Current Liquidity

Opportunistically accessed debt markets to address all of 2020 and

a portion of 2021 maturities, providing additional flexibility in liquidity management

1. Excludes cash balance as of 3/13/20.

March 23, 2020

20

FIRM TRANSPORTATION PORTFOLIO

PROVIDES ACCESS, STABILITY AND OPPORTUNITY

Current Gross Throughput

~5,000,000 dth/d

Midwest

EQT

933,000 Dth/d

East

370,000 Dth/d

  • Diversity of delivered markets provides significant commercial optionality
  • Portfolio offers price stability by accessing highly liquid markets
  • Assets directly access markets which represent ~85% of expected U.S. natural gas demand growth
  • Firm Transportation Portfolio is a long-term basis hedge
    • Value is highly sensitive to long-term basis price assumptions

Strategically optimizing firm-transportation portfolio to improve

SE

cost structure

Gulf

1,290,000 Dth/d

1/1/21 ISD

HISTORICAL M2 BASIS VS. BREAKEVEN LOCAL PRICE

1,120,000 Dth/d

Market Mix - Price Point

2020E

2021E

Local

43%

10%

East

13%

13%

Midwest

18%

20%

Gulf

26%

28%

Southeast(1)

0%

30%

Avg. FT Cost ($/Mcfe)(2)

($0.52)

($0.75)

Average Differential ($/Mcf)(2)

($0.30)

($0.15)

Net Realization ($/Mcfe)

($0.82)

($0.90)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

$-

$(0.50)

$/Dth

$(1.00)

$(1.50)

$(2.00)

$(2.50)

TETCO M2 Basis

Forward M2 Basis

Local Breakeven Price

$270 MM of gathering fee relief more than offsets increased net impact of MVP on realizations in 2021

OTM

FT Portfolio

ITM

1.

Assuming 1/1/21 in-service date for Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).

2.

Midpoint guidance for 2020; 2021 assumes flat volumes over 2020.

March 23, 2020

21

3.

Breakeven defined as the M2 price needed for the PV10 value of EQT's firm transportation portfolio to equal $0.

Note: 2020 market mix is based on disclosed volume guidance.

COMMITMENT TO ESG TRANSPARENCY

EQT LEADS IN ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (ESG) DISCLOSURE

Bloomberg ESG Disclosure: scores above 40 demonstrate good transparency; scores 50-70 demonstrate excellent transparency

CURRENT OVERALL ESG DISCLOSURE SCORES*

60.0

56.0

In peer set EQT is:

52.7

• #1 in overall disclosures (56.0)

50.0

49.8

• #1 in social disclosures (67.2)

  • #2 in governance disclosures (66.1)

41.7

• #3 in environmental disclosures (45.5)

40.0

36.9 36.5 36.1

34.4 33.9

30.0

28.6 27.8

25.3

22.3 22.0

20.0

19.4 18.3

10.0

0.0

EQT NBL COG CNX CHK SWN APA MUR OVV SM

WLL XEC AR

RRC WPX OAS

*EQT's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report can be found at https://csr/eqt/com/

*Scores as of 1/30/20.

March 23, 2020

22

APPENDIX

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

4Q 2019

2019

Marcellus

Bcfe

310

1,270

Ohio Utica

Bcfe

62

232

Other

Bcfe

2

6

Total Sales Volumes

Bcfe

373

1,508

NYMEX Henry Hub

$/MMbtu

$

2.50

$

2.63

Btu uplift

$

0.14

$

0.13

Unhedged gas price

$/Mcf

$

2.64

$

2.76

Average differential (incl. basis swaps)

$/Mcf

$

(0.43)

$

(0.32)

Cash settled derivatives

$/Mcf

$

0.28

$

0.21

Post-hedge realized natural gas price

$/Mcf

$

2.49

$

2.65

Average realized price (incl. liquids sales)(1)

$/Mcfe

$

2.54

$

2.69

Gathering, transmission, and processing

$/Mcfe

$

1.17

$

1.16

LOE, excl. production taxes

$/Mcfe

$

0.06

$

0.06

Production taxes

$/Mcfe

$

0.04

$

0.05

Exploration

$/Mcfe

$

-

$

-

SG&A

$/Mcfe

$

0.10

$

0.17

Total cash operating expenses

$/Mcfe

$

1.37

$

1.44

Adjusted SG&A(2)

$/Mcfe

$

0.10

$

0.11

Adj. net (loss) income from continuing operations(2)

$ MM

$

(7)

$

212

Adj. EBITDA from continuing operations(2)

$ MM

$

458

$

2,073

Adj. EBITDA from continuing operations(2)

$/Mcfe

$

1.23

$

1.37

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($mm)

4Q 2019

2019

Reserve development

$

222

$

1,377

Land and lease

$

43

$

195

Capitalized overhead

$

18

$

77

Capitalized interest

$

5

$

24

Other production infrastructure

$

68

$

97

Other corporate items

$

(1)

$

3

Total capital expenditures

$

355

$

1,773

from continuing operations

Adj. Operating Cash Flow(2,3)

$

503

$

1,832

Adj. Free Cash Flow(2,3)

$

148

$

60

1.

See price reconciliation in earnings release for more details.

March 23, 2020

24

2.

Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for definition.

3.

Includes approximately $15 MM and $199 MM of proxy, transaction and reorganization costs and royalty and litigation reserves for the fourth quarter and 2019, respectively.

RISK MANAGEMENT

AS OF FEBRUARY 25, 2019

  • Philosophy:
    • Risk mitigation tool to de-risk cash flow and manage leverage
    • Directionally more aggressive hedgers than prior management team
    • Large scale combo development strategy allows us to plan several years into the future
      • Provides certainty on development costs which leads to confidence in locking in commodity prices

2020: 87% hedged at weighted average floor price of $2.71/dth(2)

2020(1)

2021

2022

2023

2024

Swaps

Volume (MMDth)

1,093

155

3

2

2

Average Price ($/dth)

$2.75

$2.43

$2.72

$2.67

$2.67

Calls - Net Short

Volume (MMDth)

392

209

157

77

15

Average Short Strike Price ($/dth)

$2.99

$2.82

$2.79

$2.96

$3.11

Puts - Net Long

Volume (MMDth)

154

157

135

69

15

Average Long Strike Price ($/dth)

$2.38

$2.38

$2.35

$2.40

$2.45

Fixed Price Sales(3)

Volume (MMDth)

15

65

4

3

-

Average Price ($/dth)

$2.76

$2.50

$2.38

$2.38

-

1.

Full year 2020.

2.

The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's price reconciliation.

March 23, 2020

25

EXPERIENCED, DIVERSE BOARD TO OVERSEE EQT'S TRANSFORMATION

DIRECTOR

PRINCIPAL EXPERIENCE

UNIQUE CONTRIBUTIONS

LYDIA BEEBE

Former Corp Secretary, Chevron

Expertise in public company governance in the context of the energy industry

Commitment to shareholder engagement and transparency

PHILIP BEHRMAN

Former SVP, Worldwide Exploration,

Significant exploration and operational experience in energy industry

Marathon Oil Corporation

LEE CANAAN

Energy Investor and Consultant

Knowledge of geology/geophysics, natural gas drilling and operating techniques

Investor perspective, with deep understanding of the energy industry

JANET CARRIG

Former SVP, Legal, GC, and Corporate

Expertise in legal and corporate governance with large corporations

Secretary, ConocoPhillips

Experience within the E&P energy industry

KATE JACKSON

Energy Consultant, Former CTO

Expertise in transforming businesses with technology

Commitment to sustainable business practices

JOHN MCCARTNEY*

Former President, US Robotics

Experience serving on nine public company Boards

Financial reporting and accounting expertise

JAMES MCMANUS II

Former Chairman, CEO and President,

Leadership, operations, and M&A experience with publicly traded E&P companies

Energen Corporation

ANITA POWERS

Former EVP, Worldwide Exploration,

Proven operational and geology experience in the E&P industry

Occidental Oil and Gas Corporation

Commitment to operational efficiencies to drive strong returns

DANIEL RICE IV

Former CEO, Rice Energy

Former Chief Executive Officer of Rice Energy

Commitment to strategic execution

TOBY RICE

Former COO, Rice Energy

Founder and COO of Rice Energy

Driven operator focused on efficiency, capital allocation and culture

STEPHEN THORINGTON

Former EVP and CFO, Plains Exploration and

Experience in energy company management, finance, and corporate development

Production Company

Extensive public board experience as a member of multiple governance committees

HALLIE VANDERHIDER

Former President, Black Stone Minerals

Financial and operating executive in the energy business

Capital allocation and capital efficiency in developing energy and natural resource assets

*Chairman of the Board of Directors.

March 23, 2020

26

ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH AND SAFETY

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

SAFETY

IN THE COMMUNITY

  • For the past three years EQT has recycled over 87% of the wastewater we generated
  • EQT publishes a robust Corporate Social Responsibility Report* in accordance with the most current Global Reporting Initiative standards
  • EQT is committed to reducing emissions by actively participating in two science- based associations, ONE Future Coalition and The Environmental Partnership
  • Employees participated in >7,000 hours of safety training in 2019
  • In 2019, achieved best employee safety performance in last 5 years
  • EQT lead many initiatives in 2019 to improve safety, including launching FOCUS Safety Program to including training and positive recognition for employees and contractors
  • EQT and the EQT Foundation - a separate 501(c)(3) organization - support our communities through local giving, sponsorship, and philanthropic efforts
  • On #GivingTuesday 2019, EQT and our employees donated ~$150,000 and volunteered 100 hours to nonprofits and organizations throughout the PA, WV & OH area
  • >$15 million in community investments
  • Awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to students within our operational footprint

*EQT's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report can be found at https://csr/eqt/com/

March 23, 2020

27

EQT AS A LEADING ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARD

MORE THAN A LICENSE TO OPERATE

B O AR D & M AN AG E M E N T

O V E R S I G HT

  • The Public Policy and Corporate
    Responsibility Committee of EQT's
    Board has direct oversight responsibility for issues related to air, water, waste and safety
  • Committee reviews and provides oversight on annual environmental and safety audits, performance and policy initiatives

E N V I R O N M E NTAL

M E T H AN E E M I S S I O NS

C O L L AB O R AT I O N S

I N I T I AT I V E S

• As a ONE Future Coalition

• Conduct leak detection and repair

member, EQT exceeded the

at all unconventional well pads

methane intensity sector level

target of 0.28% with a rate of

100% green completion program

0.15% (methane emissions per

gross production)

Pneumatic controller replacement

plan has replaced over 650 high

• Joined API's Environmental

bleed pneumatics since 2016

Partnership methane management

program

WAT E R M AN AG E M E N T

  • Strong water sourcing and recycling program that minimizes fresh water use
  • In 2018, 37% of the water used for hydraulic fracturing was from wastewater
  • EQT recycles over 90% of the wastewater that we generate
  • Water withdrawal plans ensure surface waters and aquatic species are protected

March 23, 2020

28

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that is presented because it is an important measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations should not be considered as alternatives to loss from continuing operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations as presented excludes impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Management utilizes adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the income from natural gas sales is not impacted by the often-volatile fluctuations in the fair value of derivatives prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Management believes that adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating period-over-period earnings.

March 23, 2020

29

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

The table below reconciles adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations with loss from continuing operations, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Thousands, except per share information)

Loss from continuing operations

$

(1,176,924)

$

(598,062)

$

(1,221,695)

$

(2,380,920)

Add back / (deduct):

Impairment/loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets

1,124,352

3,538

1,138,287

2,709,976

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

15,411

-

Impairment of goodwill

-

530,811

-

530,811

Impairment and expiration of leases

428,705

244,124

556,424

279,708

Proxy, transaction and reorganization

14,659

2,401

117,045

26,331

(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges

(160,682)

184,211

(616,634)

178,591

Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated as hedges

94,490

(197,878)

246,639

(225,279)

Premiums received (paid) for derivatives that settled during the period

3,065

(18)

19,676

435

Litigation expense

-

51,677

82,395

51,677

Unrealized loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation

60,214

72,366

336,993

72,366

Tax impact of non-GAAP items (a)

(395,052)

(91,527)

(462,193)

(798,927)

Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(7,173)

$

201,643

$

212,348

$

444,769

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

255,384

255,033

255,325

261,166

  1. The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax expense that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from loss from continuing operations, which resulted in blended tax rates of 25.2% and 10.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 24.4% and 22.0% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to the impact of items specific to each respective quarter. In addition, the tax benefit that may be recorded in any quarter is limited to the amount of benefit expected for the entire year.

March 23, 2020

30

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss from continuing operations, plus interest expense, income tax benefit, depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies use to assess the Company's earnings trends.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by investors in evaluating period-over-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to the Company's net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and other items that affect the comparability of results and are not trends in the ongoing business. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts and thus the income from natural gas is not impacted by the often-volatile fluctuations in fair value of derivatives prior to settlement.

The Company has not provided projected net (loss) income or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net (loss) income includes the impact of interest expense, income tax benefit or expense, depreciation and depletion expense, the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net (loss) income, and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, are not available without unreasonable effort.

March 23, 2020

31

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with loss from continuing operations, the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Thousands)

Loss from continuing operations

$

Add back / (deduct):

Interest expense

Income tax benefit

Depreciation and depletion

Amortization of intangible assets

Impairment/loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets

Impairment of intangible assets

Impairment of goodwill

Impairment and expiration of leases

Proxy, transaction and reorganization

(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges

Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated

as hedges

Premiums received (paid) for derivatives that settled during the period

Litigation expense

Unrealized loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

(1,176,924) $

45,066

(366,532)

384,226

7,477

1,124,352

-

-

428,705

14,659

(160,682)

94,490

3,065

-

60,214

458,116 $

(598,062) $

57,747

(99,788)

416,620

10,342

3,538

-

530,811

244,124

2,401

184,211

(197,878)

(18)

51,677

72,366

678,091 $

(1,221,695)

$

(2,380,920)

199,851

228,958

(375,776)

(696,511)

1,538,745

1,569,038

35,916

41,367

1,138,287

2,709,976

15,411

-

-

530,811

556,424

279,708

117,045

26,331

(616,634)

178,591

246,639

(225,279)

19,676

435

82,395

51,677

336,993

72,366

2,073,277

$

2,386,548

March 23, 2020

32

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as the Company's net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities, less EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations (a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined below), plus interest expense attributable to discontinued operations and cash distributions from discontinued operations. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures attributable to continuing operations.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that the Company's management and external users of its consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies use to assess the Company's liquidity. The Company believes that adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provide useful information to management and investors in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts such as predicting the timing of its and customers' payments, with accuracy to a specific day, months in advance. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items, that impact reconciling items between net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the income tax effects of future transactions and other items are difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide projected net cash provided by operating activities, or the related reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, without unreasonable effort.

March 23, 2020

33

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

Add back / (deduct) changes in other assets and liabilities

Operating cash flow

$

(Deduct) / add back:

EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations (a)

Interest expense attributable to discontinued operations

Cash distributions from discontinued operations (b)

Adjusted operating cash flow

$

(Deduct):

Capital expenditures attributable to continuing operations

Adjusted free cash flow

$

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Thousands)

217,850

$

530,866

$

1,851,704

$

2,976,256

285,147

261,216

(19,536)

119,495

502,997

$

792,082

$

1,832,168

$

3,095,751

-

(118,934)

-

(988,291)

-

19,452

-

88,300

-

-

-

280,401

502,997

$

692,600

$

1,832,168

$

2,476,161

(355,470)

(558,351)

(1,772,479)

(2,739,103)

147,527

$

134,249

$

59,689

$

(262,942)

  1. As a result of the separation of the Company's midstream business from its upstream business and subsequent spin-off of ETRN in November 2018, the results of operations of ETRN are presented as discontinued operations in the Company's Statements of Consolidated Operations. EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure reconciled in the section below.
  2. Cash distributions from discontinued operations represents the cash distributions payable from EQM, EQGP Holdings, LP and Rice Midstream Partners LP (the Company's former midstream affiliates) to the Company in respect of the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

March 23, 2020

34

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined as (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill attributable to discontinued operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

The table below reconciles EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations with (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

(Thousands)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$

(163,911)

$

373,762

Add back / (deduct):

Interest expense

19,452

88,300

Income tax (benefit) expense

(31,575)

61,643

Depreciation

22,243

160,701

Amortization of intangible assets

4,847

36,007

Impairment of goodwill

267,878

267,878

EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations

$

118,934

$

988,291

March 23, 2020

35

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SG&A PER UNIT

Adjusted SG&A per unit is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that is presented because it is an important measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of earnings trends. Adjusted SG&A per unit is defined as SG&A less litigation expense and indirect costs allocated to the midstream business prior to separation that are not permitted to be allocated to discontinued operations under the accounting rules, divided by total sales volumes. The measure excludes items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Management believes that adjusted SG&A per unit as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating period-over-period earnings.

The table below reconciles adjusted SG&A per unit with SG&A, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Thousands, unless noted)

Selling, general and administrative

$

38,444

$

129,630

$

253,006

$

284,220

Less:

Litigation expense

-

51,677

82,395

51,677

Indirect costs allocated to midstream business prior to separation

-

6,118

-

47,491

Adjusted SG&A

$

38,444

$

71,835

$

170,611

$

185,052

Total sales volumes (MMcfe)

373,489

393,907

1,507,896

1,487,689

Adjusted SG&A per unit ($/Mcfe)

$

0.10

$

0.18

$

0.11

$

0.12

March 23, 2020

36

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

NET DEBT

Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure that is presented because it is an important measure used by the Company's management to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the current portion of debt plus, credit facility borrowings, term loan borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM. Management believes that net debt as presented provides useful information for investors for evaluating the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.

The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Balance Sheets included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Thousands)

Current portion of debt

$

16,204

$

704,390

Credit facility borrowings

294,000

800,000

Term loan facility borrowings

999,353

-

Senior notes

3,878,366

3,882,932

Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP

105,056

110,059

Total debt

5,292,979

5,497,381

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

4,596

3,487

Net debt

$

5,288,383

$

5,493,894

March 23, 2020

37

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

NET DEBT (AS OF 3/13/20)

The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Company's internal pro forma ledgers as of March 13, 2020.

March 13, 2020

Current portion of debt

$

16,239

Credit facility borrowings

21,000

Term loan facility borrowings

799,543

Senior notes

4,116,408

Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP

104,206

Total debt

5,057,396

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

2,158

Net debt

$

5,055,238

March 23, 2020

38

