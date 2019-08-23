Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EQT Corporation    EQT

EQT CORPORATION

(EQT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

 EQT CORPORATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation - EQT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until August 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018. The action, pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, also asserts claims under ss14(a) of the Exchange Act, on behalf of Rice Energy Inc. shareholders who held Rice shares on 9/25/17, and under ss11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 as related to this acquisition.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of EQT and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eqt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 26, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed poor Q3 results due to an increase in total costs and a $300M increase in estimated capital expenditures for well development, and as a result, was reducing its full-year 2018 forecast. On this news, the price of EQT shares declined by 13%, damaging investors.

The case is Cambridge Retirement System v. EQT Corporation, 2:19-cv-00754.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQT CORPORATION
10:51p EQT CORPORATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE AL : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Lou..
BU
08/22INVESTOR ALERT - EQT CORPORATION (EQ : August 26, 2019
PR
08/20EQT SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of EQT Corporation Investors
PR
08/16EQM stops some work on WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
08/08EQT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07EQT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
07/31LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
07/25EQT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/25EQT : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 355 M
EBIT 2019 485 M
Net income 2019 358 M
Debt 2019 4 917 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 7,32x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 2 644 M
Chart EQT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EQT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 19,17  $
Last Close Price 10,35  $
Spread / Highest target 209%
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. McNally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Rohr Chairman
Jimmi Sue Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicky A. Bailey Independent Director
Lee T. Todd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT CORPORATION-45.21%2 900
CNOOC LTD-5.43%65 491
CONOCOPHILLIPS-19.13%58 016
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.73%43 823
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.18%39 983
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-4.92%27 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group