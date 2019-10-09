Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EQT Corporation    EQT

EQT CORPORATION

(EQT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EQT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), today, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, payable December 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2019.

About EQT Corporation:

EQT Corporation is a natural gas production company with emphasis in the Appalachian Basin and operations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. With 130 years of experience and a longstanding history of good corporate citizenship, EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. As a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology, EQT is committed to minimizing the impact of drilling-related activities and reducing its overall environmental footprint. Through safe and responsible operations, EQT is helping to meet our nation’s demand for clean-burning energy, while continuing to provide a rewarding workplace and support for activities that enrich the communities where its employees live and work. Visit EQT Corporation at www.EQT.com; and to learn more about EQT’s sustainability efforts, please visit https://csr.eqt.com.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via the company’s investor relationship website at ir.eqt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQT CORPORATION
05:07pEQT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/07EQT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
10/03SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Continues Investigating EQT Corporation's Dir..
BU
10/02EQT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/20Saudi Oil Attacks Could End Natural-Gas Rally
DJ
09/12EQT CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10EQT : Announces Organizational Streamlining
BU
09/10A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up--Update
DJ
09/10A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up
DJ
09/09SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating EQT Corporation's Directors and..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 307 M
EBIT 2019 480 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 5 013 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 7,42x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 2 366 M
Chart EQT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EQT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,13  $
Last Close Price 9,26  $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toby Z. Rice President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. McCartney Chairman
Kyle Derham Chief Financial Officer
Philip G. Behrman Independent Director
Stephen A. Thorington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT CORPORATION-50.98%2 366
CNOOC LIMITED-5.92%65 681
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.43%59 837
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.01%39 888
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.28%36 522
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.73%29 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group