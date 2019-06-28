Log in
EQT CORPORATION

(EQT)
EQT : Proxy adviser ISS recommends EQT shareholders vote for Rice nominees

06/28/2019 | 10:02am EDT

(Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services urged investors of natural gas producer EQT Corp to vote in favour of all nominees of shareholders Toby and Derek Rice.

The Rice brothers, who own about 3% of EQT, were part of the founding team at Rice Energy, which EQT bought in November 2017. They hold EQT management responsible for its underperformance since the merger and have been pushing for a change in EQT's strategy and a shakeup of its 12-member board.

EQT shares have lost nearly 59% since the completion of the Rice merger, compared with a 8.8% fall in the broader S&P Energy Index <.SPNY> during the same period.

Last month, under pressure from shareholders, EQT replaced three long-serving directors, following which the Rice brothers cut their nominees to the company's board from nine to seven.

"Although the board has undergone considerable refreshment since the 2017 merger...the significant value destruction overseen by legacy directors in the interim poses a question to shareholders," the ISS report said.

ISS said on Friday that shareholders should support all seven nominees by Rice brothers and five existing members of the board it backs.

Responding to ISS' recommendations, Toby Rice said, "this clearly affirms that the Rice Team's plan is the only viable path towards transforming EQT into a modern, low-cost gas operator and realizing the potential of the merger with Rice Energy".

EQT did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT CORPORATION 6.92% 15.445 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.27% 11.14 End-of-day quote.9.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 142 M
EBIT 2019 639 M
Net income 2019 364 M
Debt 2019 4 824 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 10,81
P/E ratio 2020 17,00
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 3 684 M
Chart EQT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EQT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 24,2 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. McNally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Rohr Chairman
Jimmi Sue Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicky A. Bailey Independent Director
Lee T. Todd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT CORPORATION-23.61%3 687
CNOOC LTD10.69%76 905
CONOCOPHILLIPS-1.73%69 246
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.62%53 454
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.86%37 214
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.79%35 434
