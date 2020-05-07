EQT : Q1 2020 EQT Corporation Earnings Presentation

Andrew Breese - Director, Investor Relations - 412.395.2555
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. This presentation contains certain terms that are prohibited from being included in filings with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules. The SEC views such estimates as inherently unreliable and these estimates may be misleading to investors unless the investor is an expert in the natural gas industry. Additionally, the SEC strictly prohibits us from aggregating proved, probable and possible (3P) reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number, type, spacing, average lateral length and location of wells to be drilled or turned-in-line, and the number and type of drilling rigs and frac crews); projections of wells to be drilled per combo development project; projected natural gas prices; potential impacts to the Company's business and operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other allied countries (collectively known as OPEC+) as it pertains to the global supply and demand of, and prices for, natural gas, NGLs and oil; the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; total resource potential; projected production and sales volume and growth rates (including liquids sales volume and growth rates); projected drilling and completions (D&C) costs, other well costs, unit costs and G&A expenses; projected reductions in expenses, capital costs and well costs, the projected timing of achieving such reductions and the Company's ability to achieve such reductions; infrastructure programs; the Company's ability to successfully implement and execute the executive management team's operational, organizational and technological initiatives, and achieve the anticipated results of such initiatives; the projected reduction of the Company's gathering and compression rates resulting from the Company's consolidated gas gathering and compression agreement with EQM Midstream Partners, LP, and the anticipated cost savings and other strategic benefits associated with the execution of such agreement; monetization transactions, including asset sales, joint ventures or other transactions involving the Company's assets, the timing of such monetization transactions, if at all, the projected proceeds from such monetization transactions and the Company's planned use of such proceeds; the amount and timing of any redemptions or repurchases of the Company's common stock or outstanding debt securities; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; projected free cash flow, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile; the Company's hedging strategy; the Company's tax position and projected effective tax rate; and the expected impact of changes in tax laws.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of the Company's business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; access to and cost of capital; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and resources among its strategic opportunities; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, NGLs and oil; cyber security risks; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; uncertainties related to the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in EQT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in EQT's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This presentation also refers to adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, and net debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix of this presentation.
May 7, 2020
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS:
Delivered sales volumes of 385 Bcfe or 4.2 Bcfe per day, 20 Bcfe above midpoint of first quarter guidance
Total operating revenues of $1.1 B; received average realized price of $2.49 per Mcfe, a $0.44 premium to NYMEX pricing
Total per unit operating costs of $1.33 per Mcfe, $0.07 per Mcfe below midpoint of full-year 2020 guidance
Capital expenditures of $262 MM, $93 MM lower than the fourth quarter 2019
Well costs of $745 per lateral foot in the Pennsylvania Marcellus, accelerating progress towards target well costs
Net cash provided by operating activities of $500 MM; free cash flow(1) of $251 MM
Successfully issued $1.75 B in senior notes to address near-term maturities
Reduced total debt by $256 MM and net debt(1) by $270 MM
Executed gas gathering agreement with EQM Midstream Partners, LP and exchanged half of equity stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation, substantially reducing fee structure
POST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
Successfully issued $500 MM in convertible senior notes to address near-term maturities
In advanced discussions to divest certain non-strategic assets for approximately $125 MM, expected to close during the second quarter 2020
May 7, 2020
EQT CORPORATE OVERVIEW
DOMINANT POSITION IN THE CORE OF THE APPALACHIAN BASIN
CUMUL AT IVE PRO DUCT IO N HEAT MAPS:
U T I C A
S O U T H W E S T M AR C E L L U S
Pittsburgh
Metro Area
ASSET PROFILE
Core Net Marcellus Acres(1)
630,000
Acres
Core Net OH Utica Acres(1)
60,000
Acres
Core Net Undeveloped Marcellus Locations(1,2)
1,565
Locations
Core Net Undeveloped OH Utica Locations(1,2)
120
Locations
1Q20 Sales Volumes
4.2
Bcfe/d
2019 Sales Volumes
1,508
Bcfe
CORPORATE PROFILE
Market Capitalization(3)
3.7
$ B
Net Debt(4,5)
5.0
$ B
Enterprise Value
8.7
$ B
LTM Leverage (Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA)(4,5)
2.7x
Availability Under Revolver(3)
1.6
$ B
Colors represent 24-
month cumulative
production (Mcfe/ft.)
LOW --------- HIGH
EQT Acreage
2020 Forecast:
Sales Volumes
Adjusted EBITDA(5)
Capital Expenditures
Free Cash Flow (5)
1,450
-
1,500
Bcfe
1,475
-
1,575
$ MM
1,075
-
1,175
$ MM
225
-
325
$ MM
WHY INVEST IN EQT?
UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE
• Deepest Inventory of Tier I drilling locations in the lowest cost natural
1
World Class Asset Base
gas basin in the U.S. (15+ years)
• Only Appalachian company with multi-year core "combo inventory"
Adjusted net income is defined as net income, excluding impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends.
The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted net income should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
The table below reconciles adjusted net income with net income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
(Thousands)
$
(167,139)
$
190,691
Add (deduct):
Loss on exchange of long-lived assets
48,852
-
Impairment and expiration of leases
53,768
29,534
Proxy, transaction and reorganization
-
4,089
(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges
(389,436)
131,996
Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated as hedges
245,736
(63,634)
Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period
(3,555)
2,437
Litigation expense
-
8,000
Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange
(187,223)
-
Loss (gain) on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation
390,628
(89,055)
Loss on debt extinguishment
16,610
-
Tax impact of non-GAAP items (a)
27,652
(2,185)
Adjusted net income
$
35,893
$
211,873
The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax benefit (expense) that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from net (loss) income, which resulted in blended tax rates of (15.8%) and 9.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The 2020 rate differs from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to valuation allowances provided against federal and state deferred tax assets for additional unrealized losses on the Company's investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation that, if sold, would result in capital losses.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, impairments, proxy, transaction and reorganization costs, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends.
The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company has not provided projected net income (loss) or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net (loss) income includes the impact of depreciation and depletion expense, income tax expense, the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net income (loss), and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), are not available without unreasonable effort.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net (loss) income, the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
(Thousands)
$
(167,139)
$
190,691
Add (deduct):
Interest expense
62,374
56,573
Income tax expense
32,822
38,234
Depreciation and depletion
357,526
391,113
Amortization of intangible assets
7,478
10,342
Loss on exchange of long-lived assets
48,852
-
Impairment and expiration of leases
53,768
29,534
Proxy, transaction and reorganization
-
4,089
(Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges
(389,436)
131,996
Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives not designated as hedges
245,736
(63,634)
Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period
(3,555)
2,437
Litigation expense
-
8,000
Gain on Equitrans Share Exchange
(187,223)
-
Loss (gain) on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation
390,628
(89,055)
Loss on debt extinguishment
16,610
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
468,441
$
710,320
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW
Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities. Free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to assess liquidity, including the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of its capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolida ted financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts such as predicting the timing of its payments and its customers' payments, with accuracy to a specific day, months in advance. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items, that impact reconciling items between net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the income tax effects of future transactions and other items are difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide projected net cash provided by operating activities, or the related reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, without unreasonable effort.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW
The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
(Thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
500,262
$
871,287
Decrease (increase) in changes in other assets and liabilities
12,385
(223,934)
Adjusted operating cash flow
$
512,647
$
647,353
Less: capital expenditures
262,132
476,022
Free cash flow
$
250,515
$
171,331
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT
Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the Company's current portion of debt, credit facility borrowings, term loan borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP. Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. The Compa ny's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Net debt should not be considered as an alternative to total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.
The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.