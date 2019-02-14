Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EQT Corporation    EQT

EQT CORPORATION

(EQT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/13 04:02:20 pm
19.21 USD   +1.75%
06:31aEQT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results
BU
06:30aEQT : Reports Year-End Proved Reserves of 21.8 Tcfe
BU
02/14EQT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EQT : Reports Year-End Proved Reserves of 21.8 Tcfe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:30am EST

2018 activity drives 11% increase in proved reserves1

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) today reported year-end 2018 proved reserves of 21.8 Tcfe. Adjusting for the impact of asset divestitures in 2018, the Company’s proved reserves increased 11%, or 2.1 Tcfe, which was 142% more than the 1,495 Bcfe production during the year. This increase was primarily driven by further development within the Marcellus and Utica formations.

Proved developed reserves increased to 11.6 Tcfe, mainly as a result of completing 237 wells during the year. The Company replaced 317% of its 2018 production through drilling activities and, including the negative offset from asset divestitures and changes to the five-year development plan, EQT replaced 242% of its 2018 production with new reserves.

The Company's 2018 proved undeveloped (PUD) reserves totaled 10.3 Tcfe – in-line with the previous year; however, with 14% fewer top-hole locations driven by longer laterals, resulting in significant fixed-cost savings. Approximately 2.7 Tcfe of PUD reserves were converted to proved developed reserves, largely due to the high activity levels during the year.

During 2018, EQT invested $2.7 billion in production capital projects – including $2.3 billion for reserve development.

Proved Reserves by Play (Bcfe)

      Year Ended December 31,
Reserve Estimates 2018     2017
Proved developed
Marcellus 9,625 8,092
Upper Devonian 915 683
Ohio Utica 898 757
Other2 112 1,767
Total 11,550 11,299
Proved undeveloped
Marcellus 9,464 8,805
Upper Devonian 92 293
Ohio Utica 711 1,049
Other
Total 10,267 10,147
Total proved reserves 21,817 21,446
 

1Adjusted for divestitures associated with Huron and Permian assets of 1,748 Bcfe
22017 “other reserves” includes 1,748 Bcfe associated with the Huron and Perminan assets

     

Probable and Possible Reserves (Tcfe)

Year Ended December 31,
Reserve Estimates 2018     2017
Total probable and possible

Marcellus

56.7 57.7
     

Total Resource Potential by Play (Tcfe)

Year Ended December 31,
2018     2017
Marcellus 71 72
Ohio Utica 2 3
Upper Devonian 19 7
Other 50 66
Total 142 148
     

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves (Bcfe)

Balance at December 31, 2017 21,446
Extensions, discoveries and other additions 4,739
Revisions (1,125)
Divestitures (1,748)
Production (1,495)
Balance at December 31, 2018 21,817
 

Year-end 2018 reserves are based on a $3.10 per MMBtu natural gas price (NYMEX), which is $0.12 higher than the price used to estimate the 2017 reserves. Prices are determined in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement to use the un-weighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the preceding twelve months without giving effect to derivative transactions.

Ryder Scott Company, L.P., the Company’s petroleum consultant, audited 100% of the Company’s proved reserves; and EQT made an assessment of its total resource potential, which includes proved, probable and possible (3P) reserve totals.

About EQT Corporation:
EQT Corporation is a natural gas production company with emphasis in the Appalachian Basin and operations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. With 130 years of experience and a long-standing history of good corporate citizenship, EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. As a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology, EQT is committed to minimizing the impact of drilling-related activities and reducing its overall environmental footprint. Through safe and responsible operations, EQT is helping to meet our nation’s demand for clean-burning energy, while continuing to provide a rewarding workplace and support for activities that enrich the communities where its employees live and work. Visit EQT Corporation at https://www.eqt.com/; and to learn more about EQT’s sustainability efforts, please visit csr.eqt.com.

Cautionary Statements
The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves that a company anticipates as of a given date to be economically and legally producible and deliverable by application of development projects to known accumulations. The Company uses certain terms in this news release, such as total resource potential, that the SEC's rules strictly prohibit the Company from including in filings with the SEC. These measures are by their nature more speculative than estimates of reserves prepared in accordance with SEC definitions and guidelines and accordingly are less certain. The Company also notes that the SEC strictly prohibits the Company from aggregating proved, probable and possible reserves (3P) in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions would change the schedule of any further production and development program. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of natural gas, NGLs and oil that are ultimately recovered.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include the expectations of total resource potential and reserves. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance and results of the Company’s business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth under Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as filed with the SEC, and in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 to be filed with the SEC, as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs, and those set forth in the other documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQT CORPORATION
06:35aEQT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06:31aEQT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results
BU
06:30aEQT : Reports Year-End Proved Reserves of 21.8 Tcfe
BU
02/14EQT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/13EQT : Rice Requests EQT Board Hold Annual Meeting in April
BU
02/13EQT : and West Virginia Royalty Owners Reach Tentative Agreement to Settle Class..
BU
02/11EQT CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/05RICE TEAM : Details Value Creation Plan for EQT
BU
02/01RICE TEAM : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Plan for EQT
BU
01/31EQT CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results Conference ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 905 M
EBIT 2018 1 583 M
Net income 2018 -1 386 M
Debt 2018 4 703 M
Yield 2018 0,62%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,96x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 4 888 M
Chart EQT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EQT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 26,7 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. McNally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Rohr Chairman
Jimmi Sue Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicky A. Bailey Independent Director
Lee T. Todd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQT CORPORATION1.69%4 888
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%78 031
CNOOC LTD10.03%76 048
EOG RESOURCES9.65%56 106
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.12%49 718
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD8.26%32 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.