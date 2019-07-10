EQT : and Rice Team Announce Preliminary Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

All Seven Rice Team Nominees Elected to Board Along with the Five Jointly Supported Nominees

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and the Rice Team jointly announced that, based on preliminary voting results at the EQT Annual Meeting today, shareholders have elected all seven Rice Team-nominated directors as well as the five nominees supported by both EQT and the Rice Team. All 12 elected directors received more than 80% of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting.

After voting results are certified by the independent inspector of elections, expected later today, EQT’s reconstituted Board will be comprised of Lydia Beebe, Dr. Philip Behrman, Lee Canaan, Janet Carrig, Dr. Kathryn Jackson, John McCartney, James McManus II, Anita Powers, Daniel Rice IV, Toby Rice, Stephen Thorington, and Hallie Vanderhider.

Following certification, the newly constituted Board will meet later today and is expected to name Toby Z. Rice as President and CEO, succeeding Robert McNally.

Toby Rice said, “We are deeply gratified by the shareholder support for the Rice Team and our plan for EQT. The Company has a world class asset base which provides abundant opportunities for value-creation. Now is the time to put this proxy contest behind us and come together as one team to transform EQT into a technology-enabled, sustainable energy producer. There is a lot of work to be done, and we look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working closely with EQT’s talented employees to execute our plan. We are committed to a smooth transition and to realizing EQT’s full potential to create significant value for shareholders.”

Robert McNally said, “I’d like to thank employees across the organization for their outstanding work and dedication to EQT as well as our directors for their counsel and dedication. EQT is a unique company with terrific assets, and I wish EQT and the Rice Team great success in the future.”

The Board of EQT thanks Rob McNally for his service.

Once certified by the independent inspector of elections, the Company will file voting results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

The preliminary results indicate that shareholders have approved the other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including, on an advisory basis, the compensation of EQT’s named executive officers, the 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan, and Ernst & Young, LLP as EQT’s independent auditor.

