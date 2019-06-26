Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of EQT Corporation Investors (EQT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of EQT Corporation (“EQT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 19, 2017, the Company announced that it would acquire rival gas producer, Rice Energy Inc., for $6.7 billion, which would result in $100 million in cost savings in 2018 and $2.5 billion in synergies.

Then, on October 25, 2018, the Company revealed that estimated capital expenditures in 2018 would increase by $300 million, causing the Company to reduce its full year forecast.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.12, or nearly 13%, to close at $35.34 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

