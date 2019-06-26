Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of EQT Corporation Investors (EQT)

0
06/26/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of EQT Corporation (“EQT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On June 19, 2017, the Company announced that it would acquire rival gas producer, Rice Energy Inc., for $6.7 billion, which would result in $100 million in cost savings in 2018 and $2.5 billion in synergies.

Then, on October 25, 2018, the Company revealed that estimated capital expenditures in 2018 would increase by $300 million, causing the Company to reduce its full year forecast.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.12, or nearly 13%, to close at $35.34 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased EQT securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
