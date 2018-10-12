EQT Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) will host a teleconference with security analysts on October 25, 2018, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operational results, and other matters, with respect to the third quarter 2018. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion. The teleconference will be webcast live at www.EQT.com, with a replay available for seven days following the call.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) and EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE: EQGP), for which EQT Corporation is the parent company, will also host a third quarter 2018 joint earnings teleconference with security analysts on October 25, 2018, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live at www.eqtmidstreampartners.com, with a replay available for seven days following the call.

About EQT Corporation:

EQT Corporation is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural gas production, gathering, and transmission. With more than 130 years of experience and a long-standing history of good corporate citizenship, EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. As a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology, EQT is committed to minimizing the impact of drilling-related activities and reducing its overall environmental footprint. Through safe and responsible operations, EQT is helping to meet our nation’s growing demand for clean-burning energy, while continuing to provide a rewarding workplace and enrich the communities where its employees live and work. EQT owns the general partner interest and a 91% limited partner interest in EQT GP Holdings, LP. EQT GP Holdings, LP owns the general partner interest, all of the incentive distribution rights, and a portion of the limited partner interest in EQT Midstream Partners, LP.

EQT Corporation at www.EQT.com; and to learn more about EQT's sustainability efforts, please visit https://csr.eqt.com.

About EQT Midstream Partners:

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by EQT Corporation to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. As the third largest gatherer of natural gas in the United States, EQM provides midstream services to EQT Corporation and third-party companies through its strategically located natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering systems, and water services to support energy development and production in the Marcellus and Utica regions. EQM owns approximately 950 miles of FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and approximately 2,130 miles of high-and low-pressure gathering lines.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP at www.eqtmidstreampartners.com.

About EQT GP Holdings:

EQT GP Holdings, LP is a limited partnership that owns the general partner interest, all of the incentive distribution rights, and a portion of the limited partner interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP. EQT Corporation owns the general partner interest and a 91% limited partner interest in EQT GP Holdings, LP.

EQT GP Holdings, LP at www.eqtmidstreampartners.com.

