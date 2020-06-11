Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EQTEC plc    REAC   IE00BH3XCL94

EQTEC PLC

(REAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 03:44:28 am
0.5388 GBX   -5.47%
03:23aEQTEC : Exercise of warrants
PU
06/01EQTEC : Reprofiling of existing Debt Facilities
PU
05/28EQTEC : Projects and Commercial Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQTEC : Exercise of warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:23am EDT

11 June 2020

EQTEC plc

('EQTEC', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Exercise of warrants

Total Voting Rights

EQTEC plc (AIM: EQT), the technology solution company for waste gasification to energy projects, announces the exercise of certain warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares').

Warrants over 32,000,000 New Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.25 pence per share have been exercised. The aggregate gross proceeds of these exercises receivable by the Company amount to £80,000.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Company will make an application to the London Stock Exchange plc for the 32,000,000 New Ordinary Shares, to be issued and allotted as a result of the warrant exercises set out above, to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 17 June 2020. The 32,000,000 New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, there will be 3,971,376,247 Ordinary Shares in issue. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

Enquiries

EQTEC plc

+353 21 2409 056

David Palumbo / Gerry Madden

Strand Hanson - Nomad & Financial Adviser

+44 20 7409 3494

James Harris / James Dance / Jack Botros

SI Capital Limited - Broker

+44 1483 413 500

Nick Emerson / Jon Levinson

IFC Advisory - Financial PR & IR

+44 20 3934 6630

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Zach Cohen

Notes to Editors

About EQTEC plc

EQTEC is a technology partner with proven proprietary patented technology for waste-to-value applications.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions that have a higher efficiency product offering and are modular and scalable from 2MW to 30MW. Of particular importance is the versatility of our solutions to process over 50 different types of feedstock, including municipal waste, agricultural waste, biomass and plastics. Our solutions produce a uniquely pure high-quality synthesis gas (syngas), that is capable of being used for the widest applications in energy and biofuels.

Proprietary technology design together with deployment and maintenance capabilities mitigate the risks when using third party equipment. Our Technology Integration capabilities enable us to lead collaborative ecosystems that build sustainable, waste elimination and green energy infrastructure.

The Company is quoted on AIM, bears the Green Economy Mark awarded by the London Stock Exchange and trades as EQT. Further information on the Company can be found at www.eqtecplc.com.

Disclaimer

EQTEC plc published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQTEC PLC
03:23aEQTEC : Exercise of warrants
PU
06/01EQTEC : Reprofiling of existing Debt Facilities
PU
05/28EQTEC : Projects and Commercial Update
PU
03/24EQTEC : Align Research Updates Coverage on EQTEC
PU
03/16EQTEC : Collaboration Framework Agreement with ewerGy
PU
03/03EQTEC : MOU re first advanced gasification plant in Greece
PU
02/24EQTEC : Upgrade Contract with University of Extremadura
PU
01/31EQTEC : Corporate and Operational Update
PU
01/22EQTEC : EUR 300,000 Sale of Equipment to Movialsa
PU
01/15EQTEC : Approval for RDF testing at University of Lorraine
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 2,18 M 2,47 M 2,47 M
Net income 2018 -6,99 M -7,93 M -7,93 M
Net Debt 2018 5,51 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
P/E ratio 2018 -2,08x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 28,6 M 28,5 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart EQTEC PLC
Duration : Period :
EQTEC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQTEC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Lawrence Palumbo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Phares Pearson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Gerard Madden Finance Director & Director
Yoel Santiago Alemán Méndez Executive Director & Chief Technical Director
Thomas Quigley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQTEC PLC386.09%29
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED18.81%6 633
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-8.52%5 619
NEOEN11.17%3 275
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.12.16%2 454
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-2.03%2 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group