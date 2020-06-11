EQTEC : Exercise of warrants

11 June 2020

EQTEC plc

('EQTEC', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Exercise of warrants

Total Voting Rights

EQTEC plc (AIM: EQT), the technology solution company for waste gasification to energy projects, announces the exercise of certain warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares').

Warrants over 32,000,000 New Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.25 pence per share have been exercised. The aggregate gross proceeds of these exercises receivable by the Company amount to £80,000.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Company will make an application to the London Stock Exchange plc for the 32,000,000 New Ordinary Shares, to be issued and allotted as a result of the warrant exercises set out above, to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 17 June 2020. The 32,000,000 New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, there will be 3,971,376,247 Ordinary Shares in issue. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

Enquiries

EQTEC plc +353 21 2409 056 David Palumbo / Gerry Madden Strand Hanson - Nomad & Financial Adviser +44 20 7409 3494 James Harris / James Dance / Jack Botros SI Capital Limited - Broker +44 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson / Jon Levinson IFC Advisory - Financial PR & IR +44 20 3934 6630 Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Zach Cohen

Notes to Editors

About EQTEC plc

EQTEC is a technology partner with proven proprietary patented technology for waste-to-value applications.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions that have a higher efficiency product offering and are modular and scalable from 2MW to 30MW. Of particular importance is the versatility of our solutions to process over 50 different types of feedstock, including municipal waste, agricultural waste, biomass and plastics. Our solutions produce a uniquely pure high-quality synthesis gas (syngas), that is capable of being used for the widest applications in energy and biofuels.

Proprietary technology design together with deployment and maintenance capabilities mitigate the risks when using third party equipment. Our Technology Integration capabilities enable us to lead collaborative ecosystems that build sustainable, waste elimination and green energy infrastructure.

The Company is quoted on AIM, bears the Green Economy Mark awarded by the London Stock Exchange and trades as EQT. Further information on the Company can be found at www.eqtecplc.com.