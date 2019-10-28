EQTEC : Notice of AGM

28 October 2019

EQTEC plc

('EQTEC', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of 2019 AGM

EQTEC plc (AIM: EQT), the technology solution company for waste gasification to energy projects, announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at the Cork International Hotel, Cork, on 22 November 2019 at 12.00 p.m.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy is being posted to shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will be available on the Company's website at http://www.eqtecplc.com.

About EQTEC plc

EQTEC's business model involves sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects to which it will ultimately sell its EQTEC Gasifier Technology ('EGT') and O&M services. EGT enables project developers to construct waste elimination plants and recover electrical and thermal energy from the waste streams.

EQTEC sources projects that have a local supply of waste in need of elimination and conversion. It builds relationships and brings together the developers, the waste owners, the building contractors and funders. It then supplies the energy recovery technology and provides engineering services to the projects.

EQTEC also seeks to provide Operation & Maintenance services to established operating co-generation plants generating recurring revenues over the life of the projects.

The Company is quoted on AIM and trades as EQT.