Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EQTEC plc    REAC   IE00BH3XCL94

EQTEC PLC

(REAC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/25 11:35:05 am
0.105 GBp   -12.50%
03:33aEQTEC : Notice of AGM
PU
10/23EQTEC : Extension of Billingham Energy Project MOU
PU
10/03EQTEC : Completion of Maintenance Contract with TMB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQTEC : Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 03:33am EDT

28 October 2019

EQTEC plc

('EQTEC', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of 2019 AGM

EQTEC plc (AIM: EQT), the technology solution company for waste gasification to energy projects, announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at the Cork International Hotel, Cork, on 22 November 2019 at 12.00 p.m.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy is being posted to shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will be available on the Company's website at http://www.eqtecplc.com.

Enquiries

EQTEC plc

+353 (0)21 2409 056

David Palumbo / Gerry Madden

Strand Hanson - Nomad & Financial Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris / James Dance / Jack Botros

SI Capital Limited - Broker

+44 (0)1483 413 500

Nick Emerson / Jon Levinson

IFC Advisory - Financial PR & IR

+44 (0) 20 3934 6630

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Zach Cohen

Notes to Editors

About EQTEC plc

EQTEC's business model involves sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects to which it will ultimately sell its EQTEC Gasifier Technology ('EGT') and O&M services. EGT enables project developers to construct waste elimination plants and recover electrical and thermal energy from the waste streams.

EQTEC sources projects that have a local supply of waste in need of elimination and conversion. It builds relationships and brings together the developers, the waste owners, the building contractors and funders. It then supplies the energy recovery technology and provides engineering services to the projects.

EQTEC also seeks to provide Operation & Maintenance services to established operating co-generation plants generating recurring revenues over the life of the projects.

The Company is quoted on AIM and trades as EQT. Further information on the Company can be found at www.eqtecplc.com.

Disclaimer

EQTEC plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQTEC PLC
03:33aEQTEC : Notice of AGM
PU
10/23EQTEC : Extension of Billingham Energy Project MOU
PU
10/03EQTEC : Completion of Maintenance Contract with TMB
PU
09/16EQTEC : Leadership Change
PU
More news
Chart EQTEC PLC
Duration : Period :
EQTEC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQTEC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
David Lawrence Palumbo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Phares Pearson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Gerard Madden Finance Director & Director
Yoel Santiago Alemán Méndez Executive Director & Chief Technical Director
Thomas Quigley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQTEC PLC-88.71%5
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS9.57%15 837
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY16.02%9 240
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 961
FIRST SOLAR, INC.24.04%5 891
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED63.67%4 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group