Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Equals Group plc    FFX   GB00BLS0XX25

EQUALS GROUP PLC

(FFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 06:16pm EST
EU Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier meets Luxembourg's PM Bettel in Luxembourg

Britain will underline its desire for a Canada-style trade deal with the EU when formal talks start next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office said on Saturday.

Ministers will meet on Tuesday to sign off on the formal trade mandate document which will frame Britain's negotiating aims, before it is published on Thursday.

"The UK has made clear a number of times, and will reiterate, its desire for a Canada-style deal," Downing Street said in a statement.

The EU-Canada deal, which came into force provisionally in 2017, removes most tariffs on goods traded between the two countries but does little to facilitate trade in financial services, which are very important for the UK economy.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said Britain cannot have such a deal free from the bloc's rules and French president Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Saturday it was not clear whether an agreement can be reached, as Johnson wants, by the end of the year.

Johnson's office said there were not expected to be any surprises in the mandate document, which aims for a future relationship based on friendly cooperation between sovereign equals.

British ministers were united in their objectives, it said, adding: "this is in contrast to the process of agreeing the EU's mandate, which so far looks to be hamstrung by indecision and delay due to the competing interests of different member states."

The EU had planned to have its mandate pinned down by Feb. 11 it said, noting that deadline had now passed and that EU countries were now locked in debate over how to agree the EU budget for the next seven years.

The first round of formal trade talks will take place in Brussels starting on March 2, with the British side led by its chief negotiator David Frost.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQUALS GROUP PLC
02/11What Brexit fallout? Portugal poised to hit new investment record for export ..
RE
02/11UK economy flat-lined in fourth quarter before post-election bounce
RE
01/31Amazon Joins, Then Leaves, the $1 Trillion Club
DJ
01/31Amazon Tops $1 Trillion as New Era of Big Profits Continues
DJ
01/31Amazon's Value Tops $1 Trillion Following Strong Earnings Report -- Update
DJ
01/31Amazon Tops $1 Trillion Mark Following Strong Earnings Report
DJ
01/27EQUALS : Full Year Trading Update
PU
01/20Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major Shareholdings
DJ
01/16Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion
RE
01/16E.ON offers $2.65 billion to squeeze out remaining Innogy investors
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 32,1 M
EBIT 2019 9,90 M
Net income 2019 6,40 M
Finance 2019 19,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 83,5 M
Chart EQUALS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Equals Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUALS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 107,00  GBp
Last Close Price 46,75  GBp
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Alexander Irving Strafford-Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony John Pearson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Quentin Mortimer Cooper Group Finance Director
Ajay Chowdhury Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Michael Head Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUALS GROUP PLC-46.26%108
FISERV INC.3.34%81 241
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.11.96%61 363
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.37%26 364
WIRECARD AG24.37%17 946
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.7.08%12 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group