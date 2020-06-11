Equatorial Palm Oil : Result of GM and Update re Disposal

Log in
06/11/2020 | 05:08am EDT
Published: Jun 09 2020 | 2020, News

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (AIM: PAL) announces, further to its announcement of 18 May 2020, that the resolution proposed at its General Meeting ('GM') held earlier today, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 18 May 2020, was duly approved by shareholders. Accordingly, the proposed disposal by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Equatorial Biofuels (Guernsey) Limited ('Equatorial Biofuels'), of its 50 per cent. interest in Liberian Palm Developments Limited ('LPD') to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad ('KLK') has now been approved by shareholders pursuant to Rule 15 of the AIM Rules for Companies (the 'Disposal').

Result of GM and Update re Disposal

Equatorial Palm Oil plc published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 09:07:06 UTC
