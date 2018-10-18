Log in
Equifax : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2018 in a press release to be issued on Oct. 24 after market close. The press release will also be available at www.equifax.com.

EFX logo - Powering the World with Knowledge (PRNewsfoto/Equifax Inc.)

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 25 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers: U.S. and Canada: (800) 281-7973; International: (323) 794-2093.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning Oct. 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET and ends at 12:00 p.m. ET Nov. 8.  To access the replay, please register.

ABOUT EQUIFAX
Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses trusted unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 10,800 employees worldwide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
1550 Peachtree Street, NE
Atlanta, Georgia 30309

Jacob Hawkins
Media Relations
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-for-third-quarter-2018-results-300733586.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
