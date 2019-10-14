Equifax : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, 2019 in a news release to be issued on Oct. 23 after market close.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Oct. 24 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers:

U.S. and Canada: (800) 289-4772; International: (800) 289-0571.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning Oct. 24 at 12:00 pm ET and ends at 12:00 pm ET Nov. 1. To access the replay, please register.

