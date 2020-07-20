Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equifax Inc.    EFX

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equifax : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2020. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

EFX logo

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information:
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301096476.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EQUIFAX INC.
05:16pEQUIFAX : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/17EQUIFAX INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/16EQUIFAX : Launches Innovative New Solutions for Credit Monitoring and Identity T..
PR
07/16Experian first-quarter revenue falls less than expected
RE
07/13EQUIFAX : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter..
PR
07/08EQUIFAX : Deepens Weekly Consumer Credit Trends Data With Industry Specific FICO..
PR
07/02EQUIFAX : Introduces Solution Set To Address Unemployment Insurance And Social S..
PR
06/29EQUIFAX : Announces USIS Chief Product Officer
PR
06/21Companies Battle Cybersecurity Risks of Having More Remote Workers -- Journal..
DJ
06/18Borrowers Aren't Getting Home-Equity Lines -- Update
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group