EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
08/09 09:25:08 am
143.965 USD   -0.03%
09:01aEQUIFAX : Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend
PR
08/05Low-Key Capital One CEO In Spotlight After Hack -- WSJ
DJ
08/01LEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Equifax : Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

08/09/2019 | 09:01am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2019. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

EFX logo

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Wyatt Jefferies
Media Relations
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-300899301.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
