Equifax : CEO Mark W. Begor Statement Of Support For Federal CARES Act

03/27/2020 | 07:56pm EDT

ATLANTA, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax CEO Mark W. Begor issued the following statement of support for the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

"These are uncharted waters for everyone around the world. That means every part of society - individuals as well as the public and private sector - needs to work together on creative solutions that ease the financial burden caused by this pandemic. With so much uncertainty right now, it's important to do what's right and fair to help protect Americans who may be impacted by this unfortunate situation.

The CARES Act provides more certainty for consumers by helping to protect their credit standing. We hope this gives people some reassurance so that they can focus on what is truly important - their health and that of their families and friends."

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information:
Mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-ceo-mark-w-begor-statement-of-support-for-federal-cares-act-301031228.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
