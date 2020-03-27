Equifax : CEO Mark W. Begor Statement Of Support For Federal CARES Act

ATLANTA, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax CEO Mark W. Begor issued the following statement of support for the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

"These are uncharted waters for everyone around the world. That means every part of society - individuals as well as the public and private sector - needs to work together on creative solutions that ease the financial burden caused by this pandemic. With so much uncertainty right now, it's important to do what's right and fair to help protect Americans who may be impacted by this unfortunate situation.

The CARES Act provides more certainty for consumers by helping to protect their credit standing. We hope this gives people some reassurance so that they can focus on what is truly important - their health and that of their families and friends."

