Equifax : Offers Insights To Employers With Webinar Focused on Interpreting the New Unemployment Laws

ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one week ago, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act became law providing more than $2 trillion in aid for individuals, small businesses, specific industries, and local governments. A significant part of the Act included new guidance around unemployment insurance eligibility for individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there was unprecedented employer demand for information presented during the Equifax Workforce Solutions "Interpreting the New Unemployment Landscape" webinar today as more than 10,000 registrants from across the country representing organizations large and small responded.

In order to assist more employers with management of COVID-19 related workforce shifts and unemployment claims, Equifax is making playback of the webinar available on its website. The content, based on extensive work done by the Workforce Solutions division at Equifax, covers some of the latest information gathered from both federal and state-level changes related to unemployment insurance programs and claims management.

Click here to access the full recording of the event in its entirety.

Equifax experts provide some of the latest information updated daily, along with other tips and best practices for unemployment claims management to its customers. In addition, blog and podcasts are made available to help employers manage through this unprecedented time, including a state-by-state summary of key changes to UC guidelines , which also is publicly available on the Equifax Insights blog.

