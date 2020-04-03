Equifax : Offers Insights To Employers With Webinar Focused on Interpreting the New Unemployment Laws

Log in
04/03/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one week ago, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act became law providing more than $2 trillion in aid for individuals, small businesses, specific industries, and local governments. A significant part of the Act included new guidance around unemployment insurance eligibility for individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  As a result, there was unprecedented employer demand for information presented during the Equifax Workforce Solutions "Interpreting the New Unemployment Landscape" webinar today as more than 10,000 registrants from across the country representing organizations large and small responded.

In order to assist more employers with management of COVID-19 related workforce shifts and unemployment claims, Equifax is making playback of the webinar available on its website.  The content, based on extensive work done by the Workforce Solutions division at Equifax, covers some of the latest information gathered from both federal and state-level changes related to unemployment insurance programs and claims management.

Click here to access the full recording of the event in its entirety.

Equifax experts provide some of the latest information updated daily, along with other tips and best practices for unemployment claims management to its customers. In addition, blog and podcasts are made available to help employers manage through this unprecedented time, including a state-by-state summary of key changes to UC guidelines, which also is publicly available on the Equifax Insights blog.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information:
Mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-offers-insights-to-employers-with-webinar-focused-on-interpreting-the-new-unemployment-laws-301035205.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
