Equifax : To Hold Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

ATLANTA, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to holding the meeting online, the meeting start time has also changed to accommodate the technical requirements of the virtual meeting website.

The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on May 7, 2020 without a physical location. Shareholders can participate via live webcast, but may not physically attend the meeting this year. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2020 are eligible to participate in the meeting.

Shareholders can participate in the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EFX2020 and entering the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials for the meeting, which were previously distributed. Shareholders may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

Non-shareholders may access the live webcast, but will not be eligible to vote or submit questions.

Shareholders are urged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously distributed. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the virtual meeting format or change in start time, but may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Additional information about how to participate in the Annual Meeting is available at https://investor.equifax.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Our company's primary focus is protecting the health of our employees and their families while continuing to serve our customers. We will continue to carefully follow guidance from public health officials and governments around the world in order to help mitigate and manage the spread of the virus.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

