Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equifax Inc.    EFX

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equifax : nears deal to pay about $700 million to settle U.S. data breach probes - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

(Reuters) - Credit reporting company Equifax Inc is close to a deal to pay around $700 million (£560 million) to settle data breach probes with U.S. regulators and states, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reuters) - Credit reporting company Equifax Inc is close to a deal to pay around $700 million (£560 million) to settle data breach probes with U.S. regulators and states, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Equifax will pay the amount to settle with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most state attorneys general, the Journal reported.

Equifax said it had no comment on the WSJ report.

The 2017 data breach at the company affected more than 143 million people worldwide.

The amount to be paid by the company could change depending on the number of claims eventually filed by consumers, according to the report, which added that the settlement could be announced as soon as Monday.

The settlement will require the credit reporting firm to make more changes to how it protects and handles consumer data, the WSJ said.

A fund will be established to compensate consumers for the harm that they suffered as a result of the breach, according to the settlement reported by the paper.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Leslie Adler and G Crosse)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUIFAX INC.
08:02pEQUIFAX NEARS DEAL TO PAY ABOUT $700 : Wsj
RE
07:58pEQUIFAX : nears deal to pay about $700 million to settle U.S. data breach probes..
RE
07/18EQUIFAX : responds to the needs of real estate agents with Lead Accelerator&trad..
PR
06/25EQUIFAX : Despite consumer demand, auto dealers struggle to provide complete dig..
PR
06/20EQUIFAX : GIACT Systems® Enter Strategic Alliance
PR
06/20EQUIFAX : collaborates with FinTech Sandbox to help startups access data
PR
06/19EQUIFAX : A Comparative Look At Employment History Can Net A Nearly 50% Improvem..
PR
06/05EQUIFAX : 10 years post the Great Recession, Equifax suggests communication prov..
PR
06/04EQUIFAX : Announces New Chief Communications Officer
PR
05/30EQUIFAX : to present at conferences in New York and Chicago
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 467 M
EBIT 2019 -48,0 M
Net income 2019 -123 M
Debt 2019 2 342 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 -135x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 5,18x
Capitalization 16 589 M
Chart EQUIFAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Equifax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUIFAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 127,29  $
Last Close Price 137,30  $
Spread / Highest target 5,61%
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Begor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Feidler Non-Executive Chairman
Andy S. Bodea Chief Global Operations Officer
John W. Gamble Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jamil Farshchi Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUIFAX INC.48.17%16 824
S&P GLOBAL INC41.88%59 333
RELX19.70%46 848
THOMSON REUTERS CORP33.99%34 080
WOLTERS KLUWER25.59%19 712
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS40.12%15 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group