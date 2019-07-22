Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equifax Inc.    EFX

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equifax : to pay up to $650 million in data breach settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 01:30pm BST
FILE PHOTO: Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. offices are pictured in Atlanta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Credit-reporting company Equifax Inc will pay up to a record $650 million to settle U.S. federal and state probes into a massive 2017 data breach of personal information, authorities said on Monday.

The largest-ever settlement for a data breach draws to a close multiple probes into Equifax by the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Board and nearly all state attorneys general. It also resolves pending class-action lawsuits against the company.

"This company’s ineptitude, negligence, and lax security standards endangered the identities of half the U.S. population," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Equifax, one of three major credit-reporting companies, disclosed in 2017 that a data breach had compromised the personal information, including Social Security numbers, of 143 million Americans.

The scandal upended the company, which saw the exit of its chief executive, as its security practices and slow speed in disclosing the breach were challenged. Washington policymakers questioned how private companies could amass so much personal data, setting off efforts to bolster consumers' ability to protect and control their information.

Under the settlement, the company will establish a $300 million restitution fund for harmed consumers that could climb to $425 million depending on its use. Consumers eligible for the fund must submit claims showing they were fraud victims or set up credit-monitoring services following the breach.

Equifax will also pay a $175 million fine to the states and $50 million to the CFPB.

Affected consumers will also be eligible for 10 years of free credit monitoring from Equifax, and the company agreed to make it easier for consumers to freeze their credit or dispute inaccurate information in credit reports.

The company has also agreed to bolster its security practices and have its policies assessed regularly by a third party.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Pete Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUIFAX INC.
01:36pEQUIFAX : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter..
PR
01:30pEQUIFAX : to pay up to $650 million in data breach settlement
RE
01:30pEQUIFAX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations ..
AQ
01:20pEQUIFAX : to pay up to $700M in data breach settlement
AQ
12:56pEQUIFAX : Announces Comprehensive Consumer Settlement Arising From 2017 Cybersec..
PR
07/20EQUIFAX NEARS DEAL TO PAY ABOUT $700 : Wsj
RE
07/20EQUIFAX : nears deal to pay about $700 million to settle U.S. data breach probes..
RE
07/18EQUIFAX : responds to the needs of real estate agents with Lead Accelerator&trad..
PR
06/25EQUIFAX : Despite consumer demand, auto dealers struggle to provide complete dig..
PR
06/20EQUIFAX : GIACT Systems® Enter Strategic Alliance
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 467 M
EBIT 2019 -48,0 M
Net income 2019 -123 M
Debt 2019 2 342 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 -135x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 5,18x
Capitalization 16 589 M
Chart EQUIFAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Equifax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUIFAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 127,29  $
Last Close Price 137,30  $
Spread / Highest target 5,61%
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Begor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Feidler Non-Executive Chairman
Andy S. Bodea Chief Global Operations Officer
John W. Gamble Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jamil Farshchi Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUIFAX INC.47.43%16 589
S&P GLOBAL INC41.19%59 042
RELX20.01%47 017
THOMSON REUTERS CORP34.04%33 852
WOLTERS KLUWER26.17%19 786
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS38.31%15 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group