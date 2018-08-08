Log in
EQUINIX INC (EQIX)
Equinix Inc : Equinix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/08/2018 | 10:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 8, 2018 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5DB9901A84D4C.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 094 M
EBIT 2018 971 M
Net income 2018 341 M
Debt 2018 10 237 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 110,36
P/E ratio 2019 71,51
EV / Sales 2018 9,07x
EV / Sales 2019 8,26x
Capitalization 35 984 M
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 500 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Sushil K. Kapoor Chief Global Operations Officer
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Irving F. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX INC-1.17%35 984
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.23%25 143
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 005
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.40%16 384
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-6.88%13 797
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES-2.38%13 559
