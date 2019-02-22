MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences:

CECP 2019 CEO Investor Forum in New York City , New York , on Monday, February 25 . Peter Van Camp , Executive Chairman will present at 3:55 p.m. EST .

in , , on . , Executive Chairman will present at . Morgan Stanley's 2019 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California , on Tuesday, February 26 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer will present at 4:35 p.m. PST .

in , on . , Chief Financial Officer will present at . Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida , on Monday, March 4 . Charles Meyers , Chief Executive Officer and Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer will present at 2:15 p.m. EST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies. www.equinix.com.

