Equinix Inc    EQIX

EQUINIX INC

(EQIX)
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2019 | 08:00am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences:

  • CECP 2019 CEO Investor Forum in New York City, New York, on Monday, February 25. Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman will present at 3:55 p.m. EST.
  • Morgan Stanley's 2019 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, February 26. Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer will present at 4:35 p.m. PST.
  • Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 4. Charles Meyers, Chief Executive Officer and Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer will present at 2:15 p.m. EST.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies. www.equinix.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300800166.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
