Equinix REIT : Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. ("Equinix") (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, has priced an underwritten public offering of $2.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of $1,000,000,000 of 2.625% senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), $600,000,000 of 2.900% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and $1,200,000,000 of 3.200% senior notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes", and together with the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Equinix intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to fund the purchase of all its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), 5.375% senior notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and 5.750% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") accepted for purchase in Equinix's concurrent cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), including the payment of premiums, accrued interest and costs and expenses in connection with the Tender Offer. To the extent any of the outstanding 2022 Notes, 2023 Notes and/or 2025 Notes are not tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, Equinix may choose to redeem or repurchase any or all 2022 Notes, 2023 Notes and/or 2025 Notes remaining outstanding after the Tender Offer. Equinix may use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes in this offering to fund any such redemptions and/or repurchases of the 2022 Notes, 2023 Notes and 2025 Notes, including the payment of premiums, accrued interest and costs and expenses in connection with any such redemptions or repurchases to the extent Equinix chooses to make them. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Equinix does not expect to redeem the 2022 Notes pursuant to the terms of the indenture in respect of such notes prior to January 1, 2020 in any event.

The closing of the Tender Offer is contingent upon the closing of the Notes offering, but the closing of the Notes offering is not conditioned upon closing of the Tender Offer.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, SMBC Nikko, TD Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and ING are acting as book-running managers for the offering. BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotiabank and US Bancorp are acting as co-managers.

The offering of the Notes is being made under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained at no cost by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes may be obtained, when available, by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (866) 471-2526, BofA Securities at (800) 294-1322 (toll-free), Citigroup at (800) 831-9146 (toll-free) or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533 (collect).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any 2022 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2025 Notes or any other securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely by and pursuant to the terms of a separate offer to purchase.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include those regarding the offering of the Notes and the receipt and use of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including investor demand, market conditions, customary closing conditions and other factors. In particular, there can be no assurance that Equinix will complete the offering of the Notes. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Equinix and its results is included in Equinix's filings with the SEC. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. In 53 markets worldwide, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinix-announces-pricing-of-senior-notes-offering-300953367.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.