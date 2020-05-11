Equinix REIT : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $1.5 Billion of Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $665.00 per share. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are offered by Equinix. In addition, Equinix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Equinix is currently in advanced discussions with a seller to acquire selected data center sites and their operations (the "Potential Acquisition"). If Equinix completes the Potential Acquisition, it intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to fund the cost of the Potential Acquisition, and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which could include repayment of indebtedness, capital expenditures and working capital. The completion of the offering is not contingent upon the completion of the Potential Acquisition. If the Potential Acquisition is not completed, then Equinix intends to use all of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering,

MUFG, SMBC, TD Securities, HSBC, ING, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, Scotiabank and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares described above are being offered by Equinix only pursuant to an effective registration statement, including a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Equinix's current expectations. Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding the offering, the receipt and use of the proceeds from the offering and the Potential Acquisition. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including investor demand, market conditions, customary closing conditions and other factors. In particular, there can be no assurance that Equinix will complete the offering. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Equinix and its results is included in Equinix's filings with the SEC. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

