Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Equinix, Inc. (REIT)    EQIX

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equinix REIT : Raises Annual Revenue, AFFO Guidance -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Data-center landlord Equinix Inc. reported second-quarter results on Wednesday, showing the business impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income fell to $133.3 million, or $1.52 a share, from $143.5 million, or $1.69 a share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.63 a share.

FFO: Funds from operations, a key metric for real-estate investment trusts, fell to $4.06 a share from $4.16 a share. On an adjusted basis, FFO was $6.35 a share, compared with $5.87 a share a year earlier. Analysts expected FFO of $4.27 a share and $5.98 in AFFO.

REVENUE: Revenue rose to $1.47 billion from $1.38 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $1.46 billion.

OUTLOOK: The company now expects annual revenue to range from $5.92 billion to $5.99 billion and AFFO of $23.87 to $24.67 a share, up from its earlier view of revenue of $5.88 billion to $5.99 billion and AFFO of $23.62 to $24.66 a share.

PANDEMIC: Company officials had said that the industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic, like retail and travel, represented a small part of overall business. At an industry event in June, officials also said that they had seen a 20% to 40% traffic increase during the pandemic at the Internet exchanges that Equinix operates. On Wednesday, Chief Executive Charles Meyers said in a statement: "The Equinix business continues to perform well and show resiliency through these times of uncertainty, enabling us to remain focused on the clear set of priorities we laid out at the beginning of the year-investing in our people, evolving our platform and service portfolio to meet the changing needs of customers, expanding our go-to-market engine to fuel long-term growth, and simplifying our business to drive operating leverage and enhance our customer experience."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
05:34pEQUINIX REIT : Raises Annual Revenue, AFFO Guidance -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:39pEQUINIX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pEQUINIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:11pEQUINIX REIT : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock
PR
04:06pEQUINIX REIT : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/24EQUINIX, INC. (REIT) : half-yearly earnings release
07/16EQUINIX REIT : to Open New Flagship Data Center in Milan
PR
07/06MEDIA ALERT : Equinix Sets Conference Call for Second Quarter Results
PR
06/24EQUINIX REIT : Expands Dallas Infomart Campus with New $142M Data Center and 5G ..
PR
06/23EQUINIX INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 944 M - -
Net income 2020 575 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 995 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 116x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 66 610 M 66 610 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 8 378
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 741,96 $
Last Close Price 752,53 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Raouf Abdel Chief Global Operations Officer
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)29.18%66 610
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.26.11%41 312
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.56%21 917
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.72%20 553
SEGRO PLC4.30%14 407
W. P. CAREY INC.-13.33%12 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group