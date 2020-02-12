Equinix REIT : Reports Higher 4Q Profit, Revenue but Lower FFO -- Earnings Review

By Maria Armental



Equinix Inc. reported fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income rose to about $125 million, or $1.46 a share, from $100 million, or $1.36 cents a share, a year earlier.

FFO: Funds from operations fell to $3.54 a share from $4.12 a share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, FFO rose to $5.51 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $4.07 a share, or $5.35 a share as adjusted.

REVENUE: Revenue rose to $1.42 billion from $1.31 billion a year earlier. Equinix had projected $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion, while analysts expected $1.42 billion.

YEAR: Equinix ended the year at a $507.5 million profit on $5.56 billion in revenue, compared with a profit of $365.4 million on $5.07 billion a year earlier.

OUTLOOK: This year, Equinix expects revenue to range from $6 billion to $6.05 billion, an 8% to 9% increase, compared with analysts' projected $6.04 billion.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com