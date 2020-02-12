Log in
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
Equinix REIT : Reports Higher 4Q Profit, Revenue but Lower FFO -- Earnings Review

02/12/2020

By Maria Armental

Equinix Inc. reported fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income rose to about $125 million, or $1.46 a share, from $100 million, or $1.36 cents a share, a year earlier.

FFO: Funds from operations fell to $3.54 a share from $4.12 a share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, FFO rose to $5.51 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $4.07 a share, or $5.35 a share as adjusted.

REVENUE: Revenue rose to $1.42 billion from $1.31 billion a year earlier. Equinix had projected $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion, while analysts expected $1.42 billion.

YEAR: Equinix ended the year at a $507.5 million profit on $5.56 billion in revenue, compared with a profit of $365.4 million on $5.07 billion a year earlier.

OUTLOOK: This year, Equinix expects revenue to range from $6 billion to $6.05 billion, an 8% to 9% increase, compared with analysts' projected $6.04 billion.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 562 M
EBIT 2019 1 130 M
Net income 2019 513 M
Debt 2019 10 110 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 101x
P/E ratio 2020 78,6x
EV / Sales2019 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
Capitalization 52 325 M
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 624,38  $
Last Close Price 613,57  $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Raouf Abdel Chief Global Operations Officer
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)4.85%52 325
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.29%26 199
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION6.86%25 643
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES6.23%21 061
W. P. CAREY INC.5.77%14 585
SEGRO PLC2.27%13 022
