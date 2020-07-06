Log in
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix Sets Conference Call for Second Quarter Results

07/06/2020 | 08:02am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 29th at 5:30 PM ET (2:30 PM PT). The company will discuss second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode (EQIX). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the internet at Equinix.com under the Investor Relations heading. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, November 4, 2020, by dialing 203-369-3598 and entering passcode (2020). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

About Equinix
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 55 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. Equinix.com.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-sets-conference-call-for-second-quarter-results-301087473.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
