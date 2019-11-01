Log in
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming NAREIT REITWorld: 2019 Annual Conference

11/01/2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Charles Meyers, President and CEO, and Katrina Rymill, VP of IR & Sustainability, will attend the NAREIT REITWorld: 2019 Annual Conference to meet with investors on November 12–13, 2019, at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

About Equinix
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
