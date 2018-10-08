Equinor : Cuts Norwegian Investment Estimates by NOK30 Billion

By Dominic Chopping



Norway's Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) said Monday that it has reduced the estimated investments for operated projects in the development phase on the Norwegian continental shelf by 30 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.6 billion) since the development plans were submitted to the country's authorities.

"The improvements have been achieved in close collaboration with our partners and suppliers, and are mainly a result of increased drilling efficiency, simplification and high-quality project implementation," Margareth Ovrum, Equinor's executive vice president for technology, projects and drilling, said.

Adjusting for the currency effects of a weak krone, the reduction of investments for the portfolio is substantially bigger, Equinor said.

However, the company has increased the investment estimate for the Martin Linge project by NOK3.6 billion after conducting a thorough review of the project, establishing a plan for safe start-up and booking an accounting change charge.

Based on estimates of the remaining work at the Martin Linge startup is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. The updated investment estimate totals NOK47.1 billion, it said.

-Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics