Equinor

EQUINOR (EQNR)
News

Equinor : Cuts Norwegian Investment Estimates by NOK30 Billion

10/08/2018 | 10:58am CEST

By Dominic Chopping

Norway's Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) said Monday that it has reduced the estimated investments for operated projects in the development phase on the Norwegian continental shelf by 30 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.6 billion) since the development plans were submitted to the country's authorities.

"The improvements have been achieved in close collaboration with our partners and suppliers, and are mainly a result of increased drilling efficiency, simplification and high-quality project implementation," Margareth Ovrum, Equinor's executive vice president for technology, projects and drilling, said.

Adjusting for the currency effects of a weak krone, the reduction of investments for the portfolio is substantially bigger, Equinor said.

However, the company has increased the investment estimate for the Martin Linge project by NOK3.6 billion after conducting a thorough review of the project, establishing a plan for safe start-up and booking an accounting change charge.

Based on estimates of the remaining work at the Martin Linge startup is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. The updated investment estimate totals NOK47.1 billion, it said.

-Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR -1.23% 225.5 Delayed Quote.30.31%
WTI -0.57% 73.42 Delayed Quote.24.40%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77 281 M
EBIT 2018 19 119 M
Net income 2018 6 233 M
Debt 2018 13 497 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 14,95
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 92 419 M
Chart EQUINOR
Duration : Period :
Equinor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 28,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer
Margareth Øvrum Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR30.31%92 419
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.42%283 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY13.35%232 975
TOTAL19.73%169 108
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS49.86%86 364
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%80 019
