Equinor, Seadrill Ltd. and Seadrill Partners Decline Tuesday

Equinor ASA American depositary receipts recently traded down 2.6% to $22.17, while Seadrill shares were down 8.2% to $9.04.

Reuters reported that Equinor stopped drilling an offshore Norway well following the unintentional disconnection of a device at Seadrill's West Hercules rig.

Meanwhile, Seadrill Partners LLC, which was formed by Seadrill Ltd., said Tuesday that it will reduce its quarterly distribution to 1 cent a unit from 10 cents, seeking to preserve liquidity amid a "slower than anticipated recovery in dayrates." Seadrill Partners units fell 20.8% to $1.40.

