EQUINOR (EQNR)

EQUINOR (EQNR)
News

Equinor, Seadrill Ltd. and Seadrill Partners Decline Tuesday

01/22/2019 | 01:52pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Equinor ASA American depositary receipts recently traded down 2.6% to $22.17, while Seadrill shares were down 8.2% to $9.04.

Reuters reported that Equinor stopped drilling an offshore Norway well following the unintentional disconnection of a device at Seadrill's West Hercules rig.

Meanwhile, Seadrill Partners LLC, which was formed by Seadrill Ltd., said Tuesday that it will reduce its quarterly distribution to 1 cent a unit from 10 cents, seeking to preserve liquidity amid a "slower than anticipated recovery in dayrates." Seadrill Partners units fell 20.8% to $1.40.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR -1.30% 190.5 Delayed Quote.5.03%
SEADRILL 8,241.76% 165 Delayed Quote.7,948.78%
SEADRILL LTD -4.54% 79.3 Delayed Quote.3.79%
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC -20.90% 1.3901 Delayed Quote.2.31%
WTI -3.08% 52.56 Delayed Quote.17.60%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77 016 M
EBIT 2018 18 681 M
Net income 2018 6 391 M
Debt 2018 13 465 M
Yield 2018 4,05%
P/E ratio 2018 11,91
P/E ratio 2019 10,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 75 541 M
Chart EQUINOR
Duration : Period :
Equinor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR5.03%75 541
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.89%251 158
PETROCHINA COMPANY2.50%188 507
TOTAL2.61%143 849
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.04%95 815
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 223
