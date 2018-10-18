Equinor Sells Interests in Norway's Tommeliten Discovery to PGNiG For $220 Million

By Dominic Chopping



Norway's Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) has sold its nonoperated interests in the Tommeliten discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to Poland's Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGN.WA) for $220 million, it said Thursday.

"We are selling this asset so we can direct our efforts towards priority projects and assets that create higher value for us," said Jez Averty, senior vice president for operations in the southern North Sea.

Tommeliten Alpha is a gas and condensate discovery that holds net recoverable resources of 52 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The deal sees Equinor sell its 42.38% interest in the Tommeliten Unit--PL 044 TA--and 30% interest in production license 044. Both are operated by ConocoPhillips.

