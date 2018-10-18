Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/18 01:16:07 pm
220.1 NOK   -1.17%
12:47pEquinor Sells Interests in Norway's Tommeliten Discovery to PGNiG..
DJ
11:33aEQUINOR : further focuses NCS portfolio
PU
07:19aEQUINOR : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
Equinor Sells Interests in Norway's Tommeliten Discovery to PGNiG For $220 Million

10/18/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

By Dominic Chopping

Norway's Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) has sold its nonoperated interests in the Tommeliten discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to Poland's Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGN.WA) for $220 million, it said Thursday.

"We are selling this asset so we can direct our efforts towards priority projects and assets that create higher value for us," said Jez Averty, senior vice president for operations in the southern North Sea.

Tommeliten Alpha is a gas and condensate discovery that holds net recoverable resources of 52 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The deal sees Equinor sell its 42.38% interest in the Tommeliten Unit--PL 044 TA--and 30% interest in production license 044. Both are operated by ConocoPhillips.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping; @WSJNordics

ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.79% 72.48 Delayed Quote.33.49%
EQUINOR -1.35% 219.8 Delayed Quote.26.37%
PGNIG SA 0.61% 6.63 End-of-day quote.5.57%
WTI -1.22% 69 Delayed Quote.18.26%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 78 101 M
EBIT 2018 19 523 M
Net income 2018 6 488 M
Debt 2018 13 141 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 14,10
P/E ratio 2019 11,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 90 472 M
Chart EQUINOR
Duration : Period :
Equinor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 29,2 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer
Margareth Øvrum Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR26.37%90 472
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.18%274 445
PETROCHINA COMPANY9.15%222 003
TOTAL16.30%164 940
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS60.78%93 622
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%73 976
