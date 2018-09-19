Equinor : West Hercules to drill more exploration wells

The contract includes options for drilling nine additional wells. The rig is primarily assigned for exploration drilling. The contract is based on a master framework agreement established between Seadrill and Equinor.

The rig owner is responsible for integrated drilling services, such as casing running, remote-operated vessel (ROV), slop treatment and cuttings handling.

'We have already prepared a drilling programme for West Hercules, scheduled to start this autumn. We are now looking forward to continuing our cooperation with this rig. It can do regular exploration drilling, drilling in formations with high pressure and high temperature, it is winterized and can drill in deep waters. The rig is well suited for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. By signing a framework agreement with Seadrill, we demonstrate that we want a long-term cooperation with this supplier,' says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor's senior vice president for Drilling & Well Services.