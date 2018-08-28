Log in
Equinor : Wind farm being considered at Snorre and Gullfaks

08/28/2018 | 06:52am CEST

The preliminary capital and development expenditures of the project totalling about NOK 5 billion, and the project aims at further cost reductions. The industry's NOx fund is today confirming to provide up to 566 million NOK in investment support for the project.

In addition, Norwegian authorities have through their offshore wind strategy and Enova opened for financial support for innovative offshore wind projects associated with the oil and gas industry. The Snorre and Gullfaks partners have applied for support from Enova's programme for full-scale innovative energy and climate measures to realise the project.

'The partners have now made a concept choice for an offshore wind farm tied in to the two fields. This is still a groundbreaking and challenging project that requires optimisation of the technical solutions and further cost reductions before the partners can make a potential investment decision,' says Equinor's project director, Olav-Bernt Haga.

The seven Snorre and Gullfaks partners in the Tampen area in the North Sea will now mature the project towards a possible investment decision in 2019.

Equinor is inviting media to a press conference about the Hywind Tampen project at the ONS conference in Stavanger, Norway Tuesday 28 August.

Participants: Pål Eitrheim, executive vice president for New Energy Solutions and Olav-Bernt Haga, project director for Hywind Tampen.

Time: 09:00 CEST

Place: ONS press center Hall 10

Press contact: Elin A. Isaksen, eisak@equinor.com, + 47 480 91 183

Equinor ASA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:51:07 UTC
