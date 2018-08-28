Equinor : Wind farm being considered at Snorre and Gullfaks

The preliminary capital and development expenditures of the project totalling about NOK 5 billion, and the project aims at further cost reductions. The industry's NOx fund is today confirming to provide up to 566 million NOK in investment support for the project.

In addition, Norwegian authorities have through their offshore wind strategy and Enova opened for financial support for innovative offshore wind projects associated with the oil and gas industry. The Snorre and Gullfaks partners have applied for support from Enova's programme for full-scale innovative energy and climate measures to realise the project.

'The partners have now made a concept choice for an offshore wind farm tied in to the two fields. This is still a groundbreaking and challenging project that requires optimisation of the technical solutions and further cost reductions before the partners can make a potential investment decision,' says Equinor's project director, Olav-Bernt Haga.

The seven Snorre and Gullfaks partners in the Tampen area in the North Sea will now mature the project towards a possible investment decision in 2019.

